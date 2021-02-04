Many of the maternity clinics have suffered armed attacks and several ambulances have been caught in the middle of shootings between the Taliban and the Afghan government. In one of the attacks, dozens of people died between newborn babies and women who had given birth.

On 12 May 2020, armed men disguised as policemen attacked the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic in Kabul, the Afghan capital. A total of 25 people died, including 13 mothers who had just given birth.

Some of the babies were also killed in the attack and others were injured without knowing their mothers. “My daughter’s (shot) leg is healed, but our hearts will always bleed for her mother,” says Rafiullah, a father who will now face alone raising his three children.

The presence of the so-called Islamic State group and the clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan government are one of the threats to the maternity clinics, but not the only challenges. Although access to health is getting better for rural women, during childbirth they still have to face health problems and they have to try to give birth without anesthesia and without crying, because in their culture this is seen as a shame.