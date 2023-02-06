BENGALURU, India — When Ruchita Chandrashekar decided to move to Bengaluru in November for a new job, she thought she had the perfect plan. She would find an apartment with a married friend whose husband worked in Paris and they would say they were sisters. Both were professionals in their 30s, with a considerable budget. However, they still did not have a partner.

The brokers asked if they would promise never to bring men into the department. Never drink. Several places that they thought they had secured ended up being given to families.

“Sometimes this is a nice life,” Chandrashekar said over lunch in Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, where he works in organizational development for a technology company. “But then you come across all these structures, like your renters.”

Single female workers, who number in the tens of millions, are now seeking greater freedom from India’s conservative norms.

Government figures for 2020 show that women are enrolling in higher education at higher rates than men. And yet just under 20 percent of Indian women are in paid work, compared with 62 percent of women in China and 55 percent in the United States, World Bank figures show. Many women work in informal jobs.

But if women were represented in the formal labor force at the same rate as men, India’s economy could expand an additional 60 percent by 2025, according to estimates.

With this in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state Labor Ministers in August to come up with ideas for harnessing women’s economic potential. Many say that a good place to start would be the obstacles for women outside the office or factory.

In interviews with more than a dozen single female workers, safety emerged as the top concern when choosing work and housing. They did everything possible to reduce the distance between home and work. And they all had incidents to share: getting hit in the butt by a man on a motorcycle; run away from a drunk taxi driver; evade men howling for attention. Many renters see renting to single women alone or in groups (and single men, to a lesser extent) as a risk to the stability of families and the reputation of neighborhoods.

Among those who rent to women, higher rents, surveillance and paternalism may be the norm. Even if they are promoted at work, many women end up living in guesthouses, with check-in times and bans on drinking, smoking and male visitors. The tenant’s religion, sexual orientation or caste may further limit options.

Nayla Khwaja, 28, who works in communications in Delhi, recalled a night when she was out late filming an event and the hostel where she lived wouldn’t let her in. “It was only 10:30 p.m.,” she said.

When women find a place that works, they stay. Meera Shankar, 59, rents rooms, with no arrival time or visiting rules, in her Bengaluru apartment to women in finance and education who have stayed for years.

In Bengaluru, Chandrashekar finally found a one-bedroom apartment in a complex that was still under construction. As he unpacked one recent Sunday, his eyes flicked to the door as construction workers came up the outside stairs, men who would notice a woman living alone.

When the building quieted down again, she relaxed.

By: Damien Cave