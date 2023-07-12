Atlético de Madrid has already returned to training in Los Ángeles de San Rafael. The colchoneros are once again under the orders of Diego Pablo Simeone to prepare for the next campaign. One of the players who have returned to training is Joao Félix after he finished his loan at Chelsea on June 30. The Portuguese striker does not count for Cholo Simeone and everything seems to indicate that the future of Joao Félix is far from Atlético de Madrid.
What is Cholo Simeone’s position in the Joao Félix case?
It is no secret to anyone that the relationship between the Portuguese striker and the Argentine coach are absolutely broken. In fact, on this return to training for the rojiblanco team, Cholo Simeone sent Joao Fñelix to exercise with the subsidiary players, Gismera, Kostis and Carlos Martín. Diego Pablo Simeone does not want Joao Félix at Atlético de Madrid
What is Joao Félix’s position on this whole matter?
The one who was the most expensive signing in the history of Atlético de Madrid is unhappy with the situation he is having to live. On the return to training he showed his discomfort in a conversation with Andrea Berta. The cameras of the newspaper MARCA captured the visibly angry Portuguese in a conversation with the Italian sports director Andrea Berta. Joao Félix would not have liked his number, the “7”, to have been given to Antoine Griezmann.
How does the future of Joao Félix look?
Neither Joao Félix wants to continue his stay at Atlético de Madrid, nor does Atlético de Madrid want Joao Félix to be part of their squad next season, so everything will be triggered by a transfer.
There are many hypotheses that are being considered about the future of the Portuguese, there is talk that there is interest from Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint Germain and also a possible return to Benfica, the club where the player was formed
