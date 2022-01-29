The selection Colombia faces a complicated situation thinking about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after adding its sixth consecutive game without scoring goals, falling as a local against a direct rival like Peru and now with the need to add 7 points in the remaining three games of the South American Qualifiers.
The big problem that those led by Reinaldo Rueda have is their football generation problem, since regardless of the presence of James Rodríguez or Juan Fernando Quintero, there are not many scoring options that Colombia generates in each game. Worse still in the case of the forwards, who have not been able to capitalize on the few opportunities that arise.
Since the duel in which they won against Chile 3-1 in September 2021, the scoring drought has meant to Colombia add only 4 points out of 18 possiblefalling from fourth place in the tie to a worrying sixth place, being overtaken by Peru and Uruguay.
In the immediate future there is a visit to the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba, in a duel in which the Colombians are obliged to add at least a draw against Argentina, since anything else condemns them to watch the World Cup on television. The two remaining duels will be in March against Bolivia as locals and then against Venezuela as visitors.
