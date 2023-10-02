Mocímboa da Praia is a special place for its beautiful nature and the strength of its population. There are coconut and mango trees, beautiful beaches, rivers and lagoons, and a deep forest that surrounds everything. From the plane you can see the magnificence of the Indian Ocean in contrast with the green jungle and white sands, with the mountains of Mueda and Palma full of wildlife. Before the conflict, people used to come here on vacation.

That was before 2017. The first attacks in Cabo Delgado took place in Mocímboa da Praia that year and were followed by more serious acts of violence. In 2020, the city was taken by members of an armed group (we had to evacuate the teams) and in August 2021 the armed forces of Mozambique and Rwanda regained control.

Mocímboa da Praia and other areas of the district now host many of the returnees, who face the challenges of rebuilding life from scratch while living with the ghosts of the past. Some 176,000 people who fled the district have returned after improved security, but more than 630,000 are still displaced [otras fuentes hablan de 900.000 desplazados en total]. Mocímboa hosts the largest number of returnees from all of Cabo Delgado and is the area with the greatest needs.

Upon arriving here, after years of displacement, the families faced total destruction. Most public buildings, including schools, hospitals, health centers and water infrastructure, were destroyed. Shops, markets, banks… Almost all buildings were hit by gunfire or partially burned.

Their properties—their houses and machambas (corn or rice fields)—are damaged due to conflict, wild animals, or simply the passage of time. Most people had escaped with nothing, except perhaps a blanket and the clothes they were wearing that day. When they returned, they hoped to keep some belongings from what was their home, but nothing remained. Most of the houses were looted. In some cases, people had to stay with friends and family.

Although the security situation has improved, the population is still afraid of attacks, especially when they target the machambas, which distances them from their means of survival. Some grow crops near their homes because they do not dare to go into the forest.

Most of the health infrastructure was destroyed, so it is necessary to rebuild it to guarantee access to medical care. Currently, only one of the seven health centers that operated before the conflict is operational, and the rehabilitation of the district’s main hospital and maternity service is still pending. More toilets, medicines and medical supplies are urgently needed to get health centers and hospitals back up and running. Patients sometimes have to share beds due to insufficient numbers of healthcare professionals and facilities available. In the first half of the year, the main health problems observed in Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) mobile clinics were malaria (34%), respiratory infections (22%) and skin diseases (16%).

Mental health training activity with children in Mocímboa da Praia (Mozambique).

The water network was also destroyed. Of the 102 public wells and water sources analyzed by MSF in the city of Mocímboa, only 23 work. The proportion is one point of water for approximately every 2,300 people. To access clean water, families must walk miles and queue for hours to fill as many buckets as they can. The lack of water and latrines is a breeding ground for the emergence and spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera. To prevent this, MSF has distributed soap and chlorine solution kits to some 16,000 families and is also repairing water pumps.

As most of the schools were destroyed, children can often be seen in class under the mango trees, but only for two hours a day, as the same teacher teaches classes to several groups.

Underlying wounds

The conflict has had a huge impact on mental health. Returning meant reliving traumas. The attacks were brutal and no one was spared. Many suffered them firsthand or saw their parents, siblings, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors beheaded or shot to death. Some lost their entire family. More than half of the patients seen in our mental health sessions had separation or loss as a precipitating event, and one in five are direct victims of violence. We have seen cases of older people who were caring for their grandchildren or who had lost their entire family during the conflict. We have seen orphaned minors having to take care of other minors.

There are also immediate needs. For most families, every day is a struggle to get something to eat and they ration food despite the efforts of some humanitarian organizations and the solidarity of the community itself.

In Mocímboa, the community has managed to do what would have taken years in other places. Citizens have courageously restored small farms, shops and civil services from scratch, but they need more support to address what they cannot do alone.

Luis Ángel Argote He is coordinator of Doctors Without Borders in Mocímboa da Praia.

