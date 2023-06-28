In the fall of 2020, Mohamed Chaari had a cultural association, two Facebook profiles in which he added almost 10,000 virtual friends and three children. His life revolved around the Herrera Mosque in San Sebastián, where his association gave refresher classes for children of all nationalities and taught Arabic and Islamic culture. Today, after spending a year and a half in pretrial detention accused of jihadist terrorism, and despite being acquitted, only his three children remain, who come to see him in the car where he lives and sleeps alone.

The children live with their mother, Chaari’s ex-wife. Both she and her eldest son testified at the trial. “In the cultural association they did activities for children, women, birthday parties,” declared his ex-wife, Hanane Z., at the National Court last May. Faced with the police hypothesis, which maintained that Chaari forced her eldest son to go to the gym to train for jihad, the 17-year-old son clarified that “his father did not force him to play sports, [que] he does it because he likes it”, nor does it “forbid him to see anyone or go to a party”.

Ruled out that Chaari engaged in recruiting, the court also dismantled the hypothesis that with the funds he collected for his association he financed terrorists. If after his arrest, reported by EL PAÍS, the national police even leaked to some media the name of an organization that he allegedly financed, in front of the court the two policemen who wrote the economic report “acknowledged that they do not know the destination of the money ”, affirms the sentence.

The abyss between the accusatory account and what was proven in the trial, however, cannot be understood without a key element in most of the jihadism trials of 2022: protected witnesses, a procedural figure that amalgamates various relationships and interests under a common denominator: they always declare under anonymity. Sometimes they are neighbors, acquaintances or enemies of the accused; others, police informers that the investigation conditions as witnesses.

At Chaari’s trial, there were two protected witnesses. The police statements of both were in evidence. The prosecutor asked one of them if he knew if Chari financed terrorists: the witness replied that he had imagined it: “I imagine so”, he said. The other protected witness, a former lover of Chaari’s, testified that they had never discussed the jihad. Her defense recalled that her police statement stated otherwise. I didn’t quite understand the question, because [nosotros] we never spoke directly about it,” she clarified at the trial.

In 2022, at least 19 of the 32 judges were acquitted, which represents an increase of 20% compared to the already high percentage of acquittals. If historically the acquittals accounted for half of the defendants, in 2022 the percentage reached 60%, according to a dozen sentences reviewed by EL PAÍS. The unsubstantiated accounts of confidants and protected witnesses on which the accusations were built largely explain the exonerations.

Mohamed Chaari had been in Spain for 20 years when he was arrested. Now, acquitted, he has recovered his residence permit, but cannot find a job. “When people see that they arrested me for terrorism, because they look for my name, they all tell me that they are afraid,” he says. “My life has been screwed up. My children have psychological problems because they were told that their father was a terrorist. I am taking medication, ”he explains by video call from inside his car, barely illuminated by a street lamp in San Sebastián. “Even the mechanic who fixed my car told me that he can’t keep fixing it, because the police have gone to ask about me. I am innocent, they know that the court has acquitted me, but people are afraid, ”he says.