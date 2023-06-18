In uniform, with his helmet resting on his side and a slight smile. This is how the American commander Richard posed in 1944 Dick Winters under the arched entrance to a country estate in the eastern Netherlands. The complex is called schoonderlogt and is in the town of Elst, in the Betuwe region. Allied troops called the area The island and the fighting lasted there for 198 days during World War II. The figure of Winters and his men, members of Easy Company, transcended the field of military memory thanks to a television series released in 2001: Band of Brothers (Blood Brothers, HBO) co-produced by filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks. Britain’s Damian Lewis plays Winters, and his image, planted in the same spot as the official one, has become so famous over time that property owners are going to put up a fence and charge for photos to stem the flow. of tourists.

The arch through which Schoonderlogt is accessed remains in place, but on both sides, and within the enclosure, there are private homes whose daily lives are interrupted by crowds of curious people in search of vestiges of the past. Those who make it here come from other war museums, and many are fans of the series touring from Normandy to the Bavarian Alps. They do not come only from the United States, there are travelers from Brazil, South Africa or Italy and many other countries, and they can see the room where Winters slept and in which he wrote his reports. Residents of the complex, however, seek a balance between preserving the past and their privacy.

In an email they explain their decision: “We are aware of the history of the place and visits are allowed, but in order for the complex to be accessible and to pay for its maintenance, certain agreements will have to be reached. Visits and photos must be paid for in the near future,” they say. Tickets can be purchased on their website. For a surcharge, it will be possible to take photos with an original vintage Jeep Willy MB vehicle, and with a life-size likeness of Dick Winters. The owners of the farm will be the only ones who charge for these images, confirms Bauke Huisman, promoter of the Betuws Oorlog Informatie Centrum, BOIC (Betuwe Region War Information Center).

Monument in memory of the Winters company, which was in the Netherlands. Cynthia Leiwakabessy (Funcksterrshoots)

Easy Company was part of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, belonging to the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. called the Screaming Eagles, its insignia is the head of a white eagle. The term Easy refers to E, in the wartime phonetic alphabet, and they made their headquarters on the Schoonderlogt estate at one stage of the war.

His soldiers landed in Normandy, fought in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria. They seized the Eagle’s Nest, Hitler’s alpine refuge, and were among the first to liberate a concentration camp. Commander Winters was respected and admired by his subordinates, but his figure came out of military offices thanks to the account of his exploits written by his compatriot Stephen E. Ambrose, based on interviews with veterans and given foot to the series

“blood brothers It includes many stories, with a touch of Hollywood, but all of them true. Richard Winters wasn’t as well known before it aired, but Spielberg and Hanks, who made the movie together Saving Private Ryan (1998), they had so many veteran stories that they ended up finding the captain,” says Bauke Huisman.

During the campaign in Europe, Winters successfully commanded, among others, the destruction of a German battery at Utah Beach, the code name for one of the stretches of the Normandy coast during the June 1944 landings. He did so with about few men, and repeated this type of operation with the capture of about 300 German soldiers in a Dutch village. That moment is collected in one of the chapters of the television series, titled the crossroads. After the war he returned to civilian life, bought a farm in his country, and had two children with his wife, Ethel. He traveled to the Netherlands several times, as did other veterans, and passed away in 2011 at the age of 92. During his lifetime, he received several decorations, including the French Croix de Guerre and the Purple Heart, awarded in the name of the President of the United States.

Huisman grew up 100 meters from Schoonderlogt and has researched the history of fighting in his region. In front of the farm, “visited by thousands of people a year”, a monument has been erected since 2019 in memory of the 101st Airborne Division. It is part of a private initiative with government support in which he has turned, “because many things happened here that are worth telling,” he says. “The Netherlands remembers the failed Allied operation Market Garden [que trató de tomar los puentes en el curso del Rin, Waal y Mosa para crear un corredor que permitiese la entrada de los aliados en Alemania], and it seems that then there was a silence of months. But it’s not like that, ”he explains. The island is located between the towns of Arnhem, the site of the last bridge that could not be won, and Nijmegen, and US soldiers spent about two months in the area.

“In October 1944 there were some 1,500 Allied servicemen on the property, and during Operation Pegasus the regiment was ordered to evacuate some comrades trapped on the north bank of the Lower Rhine.” According to his calculations, some 60,000 people were evacuated on La Isla. The land was left uncultivated for months, “and an estimated 1,500 civilian casualties.” “In addition, about 1,400 Allied soldiers and 5,000 Germans died. The wounded were five or six times as many, ”he says. In his opinion, the memory of this place is not as represented as what happened in the west of the Netherlands, “where the story of Anne Frank predominates, author of the famous Diary, the bombing of Rotterdam (1940) or the Winter of Hunger (1944-1945) that killed some 20,000 people”.

The Dutch scholar considers it an honor to deal with the monument, which follows in the wake of other similar ones in Normandy, in the Dutch province of Brabant or in the Belgian city of Bastogne, and they create a kind of European tour following in the wake of the Screaming Eagles. “They are the ones who made the biggest sacrifice. They are the real stars of this memory, ”she assures. In Normandy, a statue has been in memory since 2014 of Richard Winters and the officers who served during the Allied landing. At Ephrata, in Pennsylvania, where he spent part of his childhood, there is a reproduction of the same effigy.

