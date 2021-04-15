At 57, Brad Pitt is still one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood and is considered an icon of beauty and a benchmark of male sexuality. However, the star of Seven Y Passion legends it does not go through its best moments, neither physical nor emotional. The latest news and images that have been had of him prove it.

On Wednesday, Brad Pitt was photographed leaving a medical appointment, specifically the dentist. What for almost anyone would have involved a little medication and leaving the clinic with the hand holding the jaw, became something more for the actor. He left the clinical center, located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in a wheelchair.

Pushed by a bodyguard and visibly lean and stooped, Pitt wanted to be inconspicuous. In addition to the mandatory mask, he wore sunglasses and, on his head, the hood of his jacket. He was first taken to the door by clinic staff and there it was one of his bodyguards who was in charge of pushing the chair. In fact, Pitt’s assistant tried to cover him with a jacket to prevent him from being photographed, but to no avail.

To this physical pothole Pitt is added the difficulties that his legal situation with Angelina Jolie is going through, with whom he has been immersed in a divorce for three and a half years that does not finish being clarified and that is considered one of the most expensive in the history of the show . The couple spent a little over a decade of their lives together, but in September 2016, after two years married, they filed for divorce. A separation that is taking years to materialize, especially due to the decision about the custody and visitation of the six children of the marriage, which Pitt wants to have in joint custody, to which Jolie opposes. The couple’s children are Maddox, 19, at the epicenter of the court battle; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The couple is spending huge amounts of money in this court battle, for which they have summoned a multitude of witnesses; in fact, in one of their last hearings they called to testify about thirty people.

Last March, Jolie accused Pitt of “abuse” in the case that tries to solve the custody of the boys. Pitt was never reported or arrested, nor were there any complaints during the marriage, but on March 12 Jolie presented court documents in which it was stated that both she and her children were willing to offer testimonies and evidence of their accusations against the actor. Then, a source close to Pitt said in the US media that he was “heartbroken”: “He has taken responsibility for his actions and his past problems: he has stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also shared many good times together. Pitt told in an interview with the newspaper The New York Times that his marriage was conditioned in its last moments by his addiction to alcohol, and that for a year and a half he attended Alcoholics Anonymous.

As a 2020 Oscar winner for Once upon a time in … Hollywood, the film for which he won the statuette for best supporting actor, Pitt is scheduled to attend the next gala of these awards, which will be held on Sunday, April 25. The Academy has announced that it will be one of the presenters for the evening.