The National Assembly of France’s lower house is scheduled to vote in the coming days on two rival proposals to write the right to abortion into the Constitution. One bill is drafted by the far-left France Insoumisa party and the other by Renacimiento, the political movement of President Emmanuel Macron. Even with the approval of one of them, the road ahead is littered with political divisions and complex parliamentary procedures.

French Holocaust survivor and women’s rights advocate Simone Veil pushed for a law to decriminalize abortion when she served as health minister. The Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law, which became known as the “Veil Law”, was adopted on January 17, 1975.

But shortly after the United States Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade last June, the French National Assembly debates whether the country should protect that right in its own Constitution.

As a result, two separate amendments were tabled, one from the far-left France Insoumise party and the other from President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party. Both will be debated by the deputies on November 24 and 28, respectively.

“No woman can be deprived of the right” to abortion, reads the proposal of the Renaissance party. The France Insoumise initiative is similar, but includes the right to contraception and states that “no one can infringe the right to abortion and contraception.”

Some lawmakers from right-wing parties see the bills as knee-jerk reactions to a legal right they say is not threatened in France.

Others, such as the French Unsubmissive parliamentarian, Adrien Quatennens, consider the annulment of Roe vs. Wade as a red flag and prefer to take preventive measures. “In light of the situation in the United States, this right must be protected in the Constitution because the future is uncertain as to whether it could be threatened,” Quatennens told the newspaper ‘Le Monde’.

A divided political landscape

The ruling party and the New Ecological and Social Popular Union (NUPES), a left-wing umbrella group that includes Francia Insumisa, appear to have reached a consensus.

However, parliamentarians from right-wing parties such as Los Republicanos or Agrupación Nacional, from the extreme right, debate between conservative positions, even anti-abortion, and more progressive on other issues.

Deputy Aurélien Pradié, from Los Republicanos, recently expressed his support for the bill: “I hope we can vote to constitutionalize this right,” he assured ‘Sud Radio’.

However, his opinion contrasts with that of the leader of his political party, Bruno Retailleau, who in a message on his Twitter account made clear his reluctance to enshrine the right to abortion in the Magna Carta.

Marine Le Pen, who until recently headed the far-right Rally National party, has always expressed her reluctance. “We are not the United States. No political party in France calls for the abolition of the right to abortion. I really don’t understand what danger this bill is trying to address,” she told the French newspaper ‘Journal du Dimanche’ on November 13.

But this Thursday, November 24, on the eve of the debate, the ultra-right was in favor of the measure. A position that surprised both her political opponents and members of her own formation.

File: Marine Le Pen on October 31, 2022 in the French National Assembly. © Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

During her 2012 presidential campaign, Le Pen called for an end to state reimbursement for abortions, stating that she believed some women used voluntary termination of pregnancy as a method of contraception, after speaking of “comfort abortions.” His words remain controversial.

Other members of Agrupación Nacional are openly and unconditionally opposed to the idea. Some of them even went so far as to compare abortions performed at 14 weeks (now legal in France) to “the Armenian and Rwandan genocides and the Holocaust.”

The obstacle in the Senate

Since the current French Magna Carta was adopted in 1958, there have been only 24 revisions, the last one being approved in 2008. These include direct universal suffrage, approved in 1962, and limiting presidential powers to two terms. in a row.

In order for the Constitution to be amended, it is necessary to have the approval of the Presidency, the approval of both Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, as well as approval of the final text by a three-fifths majority of both legislative bodies. Another option is to hold a referendum, but only after both assemblies have voted in favor of the bill.

This means that even if one of the texts were approved by the National Assembly, there would still be a long way to go before the right to abortion is included in the Constitution.

And so far, motions to do so have been rejected by the French Senate.

File-Thousands of people demonstrated in France on Saturday, June 2, 2022, to protest against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion at the federal level in the United States. © Christophe Archambault/AFP

Speaking to France 24, Senator Mélanie Vogel of the Europe Ecology The Greens party explained that since the 1975 ‘Law of the Veil’ was passed, “right-wing senators have always opposed various advances related to the right to abortion.” .

“(The right) opposed the reimbursement of abortion costs, the extension of the legal term and the criminalization of any interference” in a pregnancy, she stressed, but she remains optimistic.

Right-wing senators rejected Vogel’s party’s proposal to protect abortion rights in the Constitution on October 19.

But even so, the “opposition in the end was not so strong,” he remarked, referring to the 139 who voted in favor.

This article was adapted from its original in English.