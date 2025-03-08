03/08/2025



Updated at 9:34 p.m.





The postponement of Barcelona-Osasuna for the death of Carles Miñarro García, second doctor of the Barca medical body, has been a hard blow to the team of Hansi Flick. However, the meeting is not disputed generates a puzzle when finding a new date.

The problem is the tight calendar of the Catalans, who continue to dispute the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. In the international competition, Benfica beat in the round of 16, while in the National, they tied 4-4 against Atlético in the semifinals.

If Barça continued to advance qualifiers, the most likely date would be the week of May 19 to 23, just between the penultimate and last day of the league championship. On Wednesday 21, the final of the Europa Leagueso there are no duels from other scheduled competitions.

On the contrary, if the Catalans fall into any of the competitions, the fan would be expanded. If they do not exceed Benfica, the weeks of 7 to 11 and April 14 to 18 would be another option. If they fail in Cupcould be located on Sunday 27 of that same month, since the 26 is played by the final copera, and there would not be a league day either.









In March it is simply impossible, since there are both national and international parties and, on 17, a Selections stop which will last two weeks and, therefore, several players of both teams will be with their respective countries.