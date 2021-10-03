Trista Parson, born in Virginia (USA), was the heroine of the family of commercial consultant André Tôrres, from Ceará from Maranguape, in the greater Fortaleza. They live approximately 6,100 kilometers away and would never have imagined getting close for an episode so private that it saved the life of one of them.

In June 2018 André was diagnosed with acute undifferentiated leukemia – when it is not possible to identify the type of disease. A genetic mutation was also discovered, the Philadelphia chromosome. “I started to feel small headaches during the day, and when one of those pains got worse, I saw my floor open up. It was leukemia,” recalls Torres.

Treatment for leukemia is through chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy and, finally, bone marrow transplantation. Torres was faced with yet another battle, that of finding a new and compatible marrow. And it was after a photo of his son Davi, at the time just one year old, went viral on the internet that the Marrow Hunters project emerged.

“I have two brothers and I thought my problem would be solved at home. But my brothers weren’t compatible enough. We started a real hunt to find a donor”, ​​says Torres.

During a blood donation campaign that was taking place in the city, André’s wife took a photo of Davi carrying a small sign that said “Marrow Hunter”. On another sign, hanging from his toy motorcycle, Davi asked: “I’m looking for a bone marrow for my dad and I’m counting on you”. The photo touched a lot of people.

“I was hospitalized when I received it and I was moved. My son, unknowingly, was fighting to save his father’s life. I was no longer his hero. At that moment, he became my hero”, says the commercial consultant.

Still at the hospital, André also started a campaign to encourage registration for marrow donation. “We took the campaign to the internet and we are with ‘Marrow Hunters’ until today. That’s my purpose,” declares Torres. The Instagram profile has more than 17,000 followers. On the page, Tôrres shares successful stories about donations, in addition to breaking down prejudices and fears about transplantation.

It was through Redome, the National Registry of Bone Marrow Donors, that he found the right marrow, five months after discovering the disease. Redome, coordinated by the National Cancer Institute, is the third largest database of its kind in the country and represents, for Brazilian patients, the greatest chance of finding a donor who is not a family member. The institution communicates with agencies in other countries to find a compatible donor.

“Only a year and a half after the transplant, the patient can ask Redome to break the confidentiality of the donor’s identity and vice versa, but the two parties need to be in agreement”, explains Tôrres. It was then that he and Trista met by video call. “I won the lottery of life”, vibrates.

Two lotteries. If finding a compatible donor is hitting the lottery, 31-year-old publicist Duda Dornela has won the prize twice. She, from Belo Horizonte, found out she had chronic myeloid leukemia in January 2015, four months before she got married. “It was a shock,” she reports. “Will I die? Will I marry bald? Or am I not even going to get married?”

He started treatment with oral chemotherapy and responded well to the medication. Married as he always dreamed, with his hair. But when he returned from his honeymoon, he had a relapse. Doctors then decided on a bone marrow transplant. The donor was Thiago, from São José do Rio Preto (SP), and the two also met.

“He is the same age as my brother, who couldn’t help me because he wasn’t compatible. I got a new bone marrow and another brother”, he celebrates. On Instagram, the publicist also created the Valorizar a Vida profile, with more than 5,100 followers, in which she answers questions and talks about the importance of donation.

Amanda Oliveira, from Rio, discovered the disease six months after her marriage, when she began to feel pain between her breasts. Diagnosis was not easy. Just a year and a half later she discovered that all her health problems were being caused by a bone marrow infection. After redoing the tests, he found metastasis in the lung. The suspicion was bone tuberculosis.

“It was a big battle until I found cancer, but I was so fed up that I just wanted to find out what I had. The doctors said that I could become infertile, that I would lose my hair. I went through more than one chemotherapy protocol. She was hospitalized for five months, without knowing what was going to happen”, she says.

In December 2018, Amanda had the transplant, but within a month and a half the cancer returned in other organs and she needed another transplant. In Redome, they found a 100% compatible donor, but the contact did not go ahead. Amanda’s father was 50% compatible, but he had a liver problem that made the donation impossible. Amanda’s donor was in England. “The day of the transplant was very exciting. I made him a letter. After two years, I asked for a breach of confidentiality, he agreed to meet me and I was able to read the letter to him”, she says, moved. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

