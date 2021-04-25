The norm dictated in Berlin was annulled by the courts. Fabian Sommer / dpa / picture alliance via Getty I

The sharp rise in rental prices in recent years has prompted various government initiatives to stop this escalation. One of the most controversial is that of freezing or limiting rents in the most stressed areas by law. Cities such as Paris, Barcelona or Berlin have applied regulations that restrict or limit rents. However, just a few days ago, the German Constitutional Court annulled the Berlin law that limited the price of rents in the German capital for invading the powers of the federal government. Instead, the ruling did not address the main substantive question: do rent ceilings violate property rights?

The debate on price control has been fueled in Spain after this judicial setback for Berlin. Many jurists see certain similarities between the German case and that of the Law of urgent measures regarding the containment of income in housing lease contracts, approved in Catalonia last year. Indeed, Law 11/2020, of September 18, is appealed to the Spanish Constitutional Court (TC), which will have to decide, first, if the Parliament exceeded when legislating on this matter. That is, if limiting rental prices, even in specific cases and exceptionally, implies an interference in the functions reserved to the State in article 149.1 of the Constitution, because it affects the contractual “bases” of the rental relationship. . In this sense, the appellants argue, Catalan law affects the free setting of the rental price.

A measure, justifies the rule, necessary to guarantee access to housing in the most stressed areas. According to a recent report by

CC OO based on data from the INE, 41% of all tenants in Spain pay an excessive price to stay (30% of their income). In order to achieve affordable prices, the law establishes a system of caps on the income of properties destined for permanent residence in these areas for a maximum of five years.

The legal services of the Parliament defend, for their part, that they have competence to regulate the matter. However, there is concern among citizens. As Ignasi Vives, a lawyer at the Sanahuja Miranda law firm points out, “clients are concerned and ask if they have to apply the regulations.” For now, he adds, “they must set prices according to published indices, although the situation is reviewable.”

Despite being a very complex issue, there are already lawyers who predict that Catalan law could suffer the same fate as Berlin’s. For Antonio Navarro, lawyer and specialist in Real Estate Law, these are “similar assumptions, insofar as the maximum setting of prices per square meter is established, and the autonomies lack powers in this matter”. As he relates, in Germany an important problem is being generated by the possible refunds of money derived from the nullity of the law, “a matter that, if the norm in Spain follows the same path, could occur here.

Vives is of the same opinion, adding that there is a certain analogy between the distribution of powers in a federal state such as Germany and that of the autonomies. “It could be understood that the Catalan regulation collides with the principle of freedom of setting prices stipulated by the Urban Leasing Law,” he says.

For María Goñi, professor at the Faculty of Legal and Business Sciences of the Francisco de Vitoria University, by imposing a maximum income in the cases described “if the state competence of the bases of contractual obligations would be violated”. Now, he clarifies, “it is a partial limitation since the owner can decide to whom to rent or not and, even, rent for a rent lower than the agreed maximum”. The TC must decide with these wickers if it is a minimum restriction and, therefore, possible, or if the Catalan legislator has exceeded “by reducing or eliminating one of the bases of the contracts, such as the principle of autonomy of the will of the parties ”.

The heart of the matter is, however, whether the rental price caps violate the right to property in Article 33 of the Constitution. That is, if one of the essential powers of homeowners is being limited. The judgment of the TC could be, in this sense, a warning to sailors when it comes to articulating this measure at the state level. However, as Germán Gómez, emeritus professor of Constitutional Law at the Complutense University of Madrid, points out, “it is possible that the TC will not decide on the merits of this thorny issue.”

In the professor’s opinion, “there is no basis to say that a limitation on rents would automatically undermine the essential content of the right to property.” The social function, he adds, is part of its constitutional definition. Therefore, “it could be argued that these caps would correspond to being able to enjoy a very scarce asset such as housing,” he says. Although, he clarifies, it will have to be a reasonable measure according to the rights at stake.

A different issue, says Javier Valero, partner at Valero Abogados, are the negative consequences that these interventionist measures may have in the market. To increase the housing stock, he believes, “you have to incentivize the supply.” In addition, he notes, limiting prices may spark the ingenuity of some. “Made the law, made the trap,” he says, since landlords could begin to charge supplements “for the use of the portal or air conditioning.”