A voice stands out among all the voices in Terminal Four of John F. Kennedy International Airport. “Don Alonso!” someone shouts, and Don Alonso looks around to see who is mentioning his name, and raises his hand in approval, as if to say yes, that is him, Don Alonso Escamilla, the one who left Mexico for the first time, boarded a plane for the first time, and will see his daughter for the first time in a long 18 years.

The Aeromexico flight landed on August 9, but Don Alonso had already been traveling for several hours, since he left Tlapa, in the state of Guerrero, at nine o’clock the night before to board the plane at two o’clock the next afternoon in Mexico City. For the occasion, he chose a checkered shirt, beige pants, leather shoes, and a blue blazer that added elegance to the outfit. He carried a red carry-on suitcase, and when the immigration authorities asked him at JFK where he was going, Don Alonso easily answered the obvious: “Well, where are you going? To New York.”

Once outside the airport, Don Alonso, whose knees hurt from sitting for so long, gets into a car that in a few minutes heads out into the rainy New York night, which, except for Times Square, is as dark as any other night anywhere in the world, so right now Don Alonso could be in Mexico, or he could be in Tlapa. There is nothing that confirms that he is somewhere else, except the certainty that in a half-hour drive he will see his Edith Escamilla.

Don Alonso, originally from Tlapa, Guerrero, arrives at the meeting with his family. Jaclyn Licht

Don Alonso does not seem excited, rather he is calm, a little elusive. He hardly speaks, and if you ask him something he will answer in a terse Spanish, always less comfortable than in Nahuatl. They offer him snacks and he accepts them. He is serious. Someone asks about the corn fields and that is the only thing that seems to interest him. “Now the cornfields are good,” he says. “It is rainy in Cahuatache and the cornfields are very good.”

The taxi finally stops and they announce to Don Alonso that he has reached the end of the trip: “This here is called The Bronx,” they tell him, to which Don Alonso responds “Ah!”, as if it were a familiar word, as if the word Bronx had entered his house in Cahuatache for years, in the many letters, in the text messages, in the family video calls throughout this time.

Inside a small shop, Edith is carrying a bouquet of flowers and is surrounded by her three daughters, her little granddaughter, and her 11-year-old son, Alonso, who inherited his grandfather’s name and is the only one who doesn’t know it. Little Alonso is nervous, his hands are sweating, his cheeks are sweating, his jet-black hair is sweating and it slides down his forehead. Edith, however, is calm. When Don Alonso appears at the door of the shop, there is no excitement, no surprise. Don Alonso hugs Edith as calmly as when he left the airport, hugs his granddaughters one by one, bends down to kiss his great-granddaughter, and meets his grandson Alonso, who let out a stifled cry when he finally saw his grandfather. It would seem that a reunion is necessarily accompanied by shock and commotion, but the truth is that time has accustomed them to being separated, and now it is as if they do not know how to hug each other, after almost twenty years.

When Edith left the village she was 22 and Don Alonso was a strong man, who worked in the fields, who did not limp when walking, nor did he have completely grey hair, nor the weight of his 65 years. Even though she has seen him through video calls, Edith, now 41 years old, could not imagine how much the father she left behind had changed. You can’t say that Edith is sad, but you can’t be sure that she is happy either.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings,” she says. “I haven’t seen him for many years. My dad is very old. He can’t work anymore, he can’t sit for long, he can’t walk much, he gets tired more often, he gets sick more often, he was a strong man when I came here. On video call it’s very different from seeing him in person, I didn’t know he was like that.”

Edith says that it is “strange to see him after so much time.” It was the same strangeness she felt when two of her daughters arrived a few years ago, whom she left in the care of her parents the day she left Mexico. “It happened to me with my daughters too,” she says. “When they were there, I always thought about being able to see them, hug them, cry with them, apologize for having left them, but when I saw them I didn’t feel that, I didn’t feel that feeling of happiness, neither did they.”

Visas and discrimination

Don Alonso Escamilla is one of nearly 150 people who have been reunited with their relatives who remain undocumented in the United States by the Transnational Peoples Network, an organization that brings together indigenous and rural immigrants in New York City. For 10 years, the reunions have been held as part of the NewYorkTlan festival, an annual celebration that serves as a space for migrants from indigenous communities in Mexico and Central America to unite through different cultural events such as traditional dances, food, crafts, and music.

Alonso Escamilla and his daughter during the New York Tlan festival, an annual celebration of the contributions of Native American and new immigrant communities to the United States. Randall’s Island, New York, on August 11, 2024. Jaclyn Licht

Marco Castillo, president of the board of directors of the Network, says that it is “complicated” to apply for B1-B2 tourist or business visas at the different offices of the US embassy in Mexico. “This time, the appointments took a long time, as they had been requested since last year. We requested about 20, and we only managed to advance five, the others will be in 2025 or 2026,” he says.

According to Castillo, the rejection rates for people from indigenous communities in Mexico “are very high.” “There is a lot of discrimination in visa criteria. So the battle of this organization has been to break down that wall of discrimination and that is why we started the festival 10 years ago, because we have the idea that people from indigenous communities, although they do not have money to show for what they are here for, they do have a background and cultural wealth to share. We are constantly fighting against the racism of the embassy, ​​it is a battle and it has been the center of our struggle for many years.”

In 2023, U.S. embassies and consulates in Mexico granted 2.3 million visas, a 35% increase over the previous year. The criteria for granting visas vary widely. The Network selects people who work or serve the community, who have guarantees of return, so that the rejection of potential migrants is less. In other years, they have been able to transfer between twenty and thirty people to the United States to reunite with their families. There are others who are denied visas, such as Alonso’s wife and Edith’s mother, who was not given an explanation of the reasons for the rejection of her application.

In New York, there are other organizations with programs aimed at family reunifications. Mi Casa Es Puebla, Casa Tlaxcala, or the Club Migrante Chinelos de Morelos are some of those that have benefited thousands of families and have facilitated their reunions. There are also programs that work from different states in Mexico. However, according to public complaints, some have lent themselves to the lack of transparency and the lucrative business with families who are charged up to ten thousand dollars to guarantee their reunifications.

Marco Antonio Castillo, staff member of the National Peoples Network, addresses the crowd at the New York Tlan on Randall’s Island, New York, on August 11, 2024. Jaclyn Licht

“I am more nervous about immigration”

On Sunday afternoon, Antonia Tlache also arrived. She had not seen her husband for more than 15 years. Fidel Cuapio picked her up at JFK and then invited her to a Mexican rap concert. He plans to take her to the Statue of Liberty, which he is sure she will love. He plans to show her the stainless steel Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park and the 3,200-kilo bronze sculpture of the legendary Wall Street bull.

Not a day has passed and they have started looking at photos from when they started dating, some twenty years ago, when “we were just kids,” says Fidel. Antonia, 37, insists that she has changed a lot, that she is not the same as before. When she says this, she smiles shyly, as if she were having her first date today, as if she had not met her husband two decades ago. Fidel repeats that time has not passed for her, that she is the same “beautiful woman” that he met years ago.

“Honestly, it was a great emotion to see her,” he says. “It was many years of being here alone, and it is not easy. To be honest, time has passed but the connection is the same, and I think even more so.”

Esther Montalvo also arrived tired in New York, after getting on a plane for the first time and feeling dizzy for almost the entire trip. She still can’t believe this trip. “I never thought I would get a visa, I tried a year ago and nothing,” she says.

New York Tlan aspect. Jaclyn Licht

She is not nervous about seeing her husband, who one day told her he was going to the United States for three years and twenty years have already passed. Nor is she nervous about seeing her son, who crossed the border five years ago. What was really on her mind since she left Malinaltepec, Guerrero, was not the nervousness of seeing them, but the fear that someone, an officer, immigration, would deny her the moment to hug them.

“I am more nervous about immigration, that they are going to send me back,” says Esther, already outside the airport, where it seems that this possibility has vanished, but who can take away from Esther the fear that people like her have been instilled in them for years. Esther is exhausted. She can’t wait to lie down and rest.