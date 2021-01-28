Jorge Rodriguez he stole all eyes after his very good performance with Banfield in the Diego Maradona Cup, in which he reached the final. The 25-year-old midfielder was key in the operation of the team Sanguinetti. That is why he became one of the most sought after players on the market and has a long line of suitors .

Jorge Rodríguez before the final with Boca, Photo: Prensa Banfield

Independent and Racing they were involved in the bid for the captain of the Drill. But with the passing of the days, everything would indicate that the destination of Cork is not in Avellaneda. San Lorenzo, Students and Velez they have the player on the radar and those of Liniers are the favorites to keep him.

El Corcho Rodríguez, will he leave Banfield? Photo: AP

Banfield asks for three million dollars by the midfielder – who also serves as a defender – and is receiving offers. Claudio Jara, representative of Corcho, confirmed that both the club and the player agree to a transfer. “I believe that it is the right moment and Banfield knows that it is the moment to sell it”, he had declared in an interview with TyC Sports.

The midfielder has a $ 10 million buyout clause. Falcioni He had directed it in his last cycle with the Drill, that is why Red would be willing to pay a million dollars for 50% of the pass. But that figure does not satisfy the South Buenos Aires team. Students also offered, although Banfield rejected the proposal. Vélez would have exceeded Pincha’s offer, but still did not receive a response. Who takes it for you?