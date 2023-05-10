Since last Saturday the Giro d’Italia has been held -the first of the three great cycling races of the year- and one of its winners, Colombian Nairo Quintana continues without a team.

The situation for the also winner of the Vuelta a España becomes complicated because the competition calendar advances and he continues without signing a contract, although he asserts that he has not stopped preparing and is in good shape.

In the last hours, the cycling narrator Georgina Ruiz Sandoval ‘Goga’ revealed the reasons why the cyclist has allegedly not been able to join a team that allows him to return to competitions.

In statements that he gave to ‘Pulzo’, Goga asserted that he is “missed” due to the situation that Nairo has been experiencing since he tested positive for tramadol, a prohibited but non-doping substance, in the 2022 Tour de France, 2022 Tour de France, and for which he left the Arkea Samsic team.

It should be remembered that Nairo finished sixth overall in ‘La Gran Boucle’ and was disqualified.

Goga noted that Nairo, who is 33 years old, He should have already defined his future, taking into account that he faced a defense process, was exposed to public ridicule and the scandal is over. Nairo filed an appeal before the International Sports Court (CAS for its acronym in English), but this was unsuccessful.

Why hasn’t he got a team?

The Mexican journalist revealed to the aforementioned medium that she contacted members of World Tour teams -the first division of international cycling- to get an answer to the Nairo Quintana case.

According to what was found out by ‘Goga’, Nairo is without a team for two reasons: lack of space in the squads and due to a requirement that has made negotiations difficult: “Nairo is a leader and he will not sign for a year, he would at least do it for two, which complicates his entry into a team,” he said.

Nairo Quintana, medalist in the national cycling championships.

‘Goga’ said that Nairo could have plenty of offers because “many teams need him, because not all of them have a figure who represents something like what he can do in a big one”.

