Engineers like Royale Lee, 31, are one reason Taiwan is the world’s largest contract producer of the microchips that power electronics.

When a computer virus crippled machinery at his company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Lee worked a 48-hour shift to help fix the problem. For years he answered phone calls day and night. But at the end of 2021, after five years of sacrifices, he came to fear the ringing of his phone. His annual compensation of $105,000, an enviable sum in Taiwan, was not enough to keep him.

Over the past decade, TSMC, as the company is known, has gained a wide lead over rivals such as Intel and Samsung in the race to make the smallest and fastest microchips. Largely due to the ingenuity of its engineers, TSMC has become one of the most geopolitically important companies in the world.

Today, many at the top of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry fear that the small island territory will not be able to sustain the growing demand for a new generation of engineers. A shrinking population, a demanding work culture, and a host of competing tech jobs mean that workers have become increasingly scarce.

What is at stake is enormous. Some military strategists argue that TSMC’s dominance in microchips provides Taiwan with a guarantee against an invasion by China — because the United States would need to defend such an important part of its supply chain.

Taiwan’s talent crisis is intertwined with the success of TSMC. The company’s number of employees has grown by nearly 70 percent over the past decade, while Taiwan’s birth rate has plummeted in half.

Startups in promising fields like artificial intelligence attract the best engineers. In recruiting, TSMC must compete with Internet companies such as Google and foreign semiconductor companies such as ASML of the Netherlands, which generally offer a better work-life balance and benefits such as free food.

TSMC leaders have championed the company’s famous culture of hard work, which has helped it become a $440 billion giant with 73,000 employees. But In recent years, Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC, has repeatedly acknowledged that the biggest challenge facing Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is a shortage of talent.

TSMC has been forced to change its hiring strategies. It has expanded hiring channels and increased its base salary for master’s graduates, who can now expect to receive average annual compensation of up to $65,000.

In addition, it begins recruiting Taiwanese master’s students in September, well before the conventional March job search season. The challenges facing Taiwan’s chip industry come amid a global crisis. In China, the state-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences has expressed concern about a “severe shortage” of skilled workers. By one estimate, China’s microchip industry was short of 200,000 people.

In the United States, billions of dollars in subsidies have prompted Intel, Samsung, TSMC and others to announce plans for new plants. But surveys of executives showed that talent shortages remain a problem.

TSMC must start looking beyond Taiwan, according to Willy Shih, a professor at Harvard Business School.

“If I were TSMC, I would be serious about finding other places where I can get that talent,” he said.

Lee, who now works as a web developer for a US company, said that younger Taiwanese are less willing to endure the grueling experience of working in a factory. “It’s not as glorious as it used to be,” he said.

John Liu and Paul Mozur

THE NEW YORK TIME