Kylian Mbappé has reaffirmed himself in the World Cup not only as one of the best footballers of the present, but also as the one chosen to take the glories of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the following years. The player, who is often criticized for his attitudes off the pitch, is a beast with an incomparable level of competence on it and this has once again put him in Real Madrid’s sights.
It is clear that Kylian exhibited the merengue team when he rejected them during the summer market to renew for PSG, a position that seemed to have closed the doors of the Madrid box completely, however, after seeing what was presented In the World Cup, Florentino and his entourage understand that Mbappé continues to be the best option for the club’s future on the field and that is why they must make a complex decision in the following days.
According to information from Sport, Real Madrid understands that the signing of Mbappé involves an immediate investment of 350 million euros between the transfer price, salary, bonuses for the agent, family and bonuses for the player. The club from the capital is in a position to assume this expense, however, the club could not reinforce the squad in any other position. The only reinforcement would be Kylian, leaving aside agents like Bellingham, Gvardiol among others. Florentino Pérez will have to decide between playing all his cards for the Frenchman or forming a whole team.
