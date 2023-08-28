Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is suspended from his post. He did not want to resign, but FIFA has taken action and the highest president of Spanish football is formally away from Las Rozas. His power is entrusted to trying to manage a man, Pedro Rocha, interim president. Now he and the territorial barons must decide whether to let Rubiales continue to pull the strings from a distance. Or if they turn their backs to start from scratch. This dilemma is faced by Rocha from Extremadura – chosen by Rubiales himself – and the 18 territorial presidents summoned in an extraordinary way this Monday at four in the afternoon. They will have to evaluate the internal tsunami that the RFEF is experiencing and make decisions. One of the messages that Rocha intends to give, they say in the federation, is to “normalize relations with the institutions; You can’t be at war with everyone.” This normalization includes LaLiga, chaired by Javier Tebas, which would point to a clear departure from the Rubiales era.

Rocha and the top brass of the territorial ones are known to be under the spotlight of the Government, which will be very attentive to their movements and whether or not they maintain the umbilical cord with Rubiales or cut it unceremoniously. Víctor Francos, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), sent a letter to the federation on Saturday in which he demanded information on how the situation was after Rubiales’ suspension.

Federal sources assure that Rafael del Amo, president of Navarra and the only one who told Rubiales before the assembly that he had to resign, is well regarded by the Executive, which is already pulling its strings in case things get tangled up. These same sources also assure that Del Amo is not in the business of torpedoing Rocha or embarking on the personal wear and tear that assuming the presidency of the federation entails. More with the current internal and external upheaval.

Another alternative is José Juan Arencibia, from the Canary Islands, who resigned as soon as the assembly on Friday ended as a member of the federation board of directors. Arencibia hasn’t been among the barons long enough, so some consider him unknown to be a man of consensus. Rocha knows that he must make visible and tangible gestures that explain that he acts independently of Rubiales. According to federation employees, the Extremaduran leader was the one who gave the order to withdraw the embarrassing statement in which the federation accused Jennifer Hermoso that “the peak was consented”, in addition to stating that the player was “abducted by her union”. This first firebreak with Rubiales is exhibited by Rocha as proof of his independence. In the federation they assure that many of the territorial presidents are concerned that the Government can change the regulations on the elections; now the assembly favors their control and power in soccer. According to Cadena SER, it will even be the subject of debate to jointly request Rubiales’ resignation, but it will not be easy to agree on it with everyone. They already did this with Villar, who refused, to get him out of the federation and open an electoral process.

The focus is also very focused on the decisions made by Rocha and the regional barons on the two main legal and governance legs on which Rubiales’ mandate was supported: the general secretary, Andreu Camps, and the external legal adviser, Tomás González. Cueto. “Rocha has to arm himself with courage; If Camps and González Cueto continue to rule, everything will continue to be controlled by Rubiales, even if he is suspended, ”warns a source in charge of the house. Several territorial presidents consulted affirm that issues such as cutting the commercial relationship with González Cueto and Camps’ permanence as general secretary will be addressed at the meeting this afternoon, but that it will not be easy either.

In conversations with some of the barons that Rocha held yesterday, the interim president assured that he will not allow himself to be managed by Rubiales. The same question that he asked them in the meeting prior to his incendiary and histrionic intervention in the assembly will be raised this afternoon. The suspended president inquired one by one if they were with him before immolating himself with the macho speech that embarrassed Spain before the international community.

Now it is a question of knowing who is willing to allow Rubiales to rule from a distance and who is not. According to a senior leader of Spanish football, Jacinto Alonso (La Rioja), Óscar Fle (Aragón), José Miguel Monje (Murcia) and Diego Martínez (Melilla) are still the closest to Rubiales.

Several of the territorial presidents consulted assure that their intention is to show unity and make other decisions such as the continuity of the women’s coach, Jorge Vilda, and try to take advantage of the work already done to consolidate the favoritism of the candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco for organize the 2030 World Cup.

