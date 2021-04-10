If there was an appointment to confirm that he is the footballer that everyone talks about, it was this week in Munich. Kylian Mbappé visited the field of the European champion on Wednesday and two occasions were enough to score two goals and conquer the home of Bayern, an impregnable territory. Not for this 22-year-old Frenchman, who has been dazzling the world since he was 17 and who since joining Paris Saint Germain in 2017 has emerged as the most outstanding player of his generation. At the rate he is going, Mbappé is destined to be the benchmark footballer of the next decade, to win the Ballon d’Or and to lead the team that has him in its ranks to win the most coveted titles, such as the Champions League that he can lift now with PSG.

Wednesday was the man of the night, above even Neymar, his teammate and established superstar. If a week ago he was already the most coveted footballer by the great clubs of the continent, with each game his value increases. He has been in the headlines for months for being in the sights of Real Madrid for next season, and his signing for the white team is starring in a real soap opera. Florentino Pérez dreams of bringing him to the capital of Spain, and not only because of his talent. Those who know him say that his head is very well furnished, the result of the difficulties he went through in his childhood and that most of those who see him today at the top do not know.

His is a story of precociousness, since few can say that they have won the World Cup at the age of 19, and Mbappé did it in Russia in 2018. He scored in the final, becoming the youngest to do so after Pelé in 2018 , and became the pride of his city. Bondy, a suburb of the Seine Saint-Denis department, in Paris, which has its neighbor Kylian at its the prince, because this scorer has behind, above all, a history of overcoming. Raised in one of the poorest and most troubled suburbs in all of France in a migrant family, Mbappé has become a positive reference in these so-called neighborhoods banlieue, normally stigmatized for harboring crime and violence. The mayor declared during the last World Cup that the young the prince He was an example for all the kids in the suburb, and he stressed the importance of having had “exemplary parents.” “His father, Wilfried (of Cameroonian origin), is a soccer coach and his mother, Faiza (of Algerian origin), was a professional handball player. I have known them for a long time and I can say that they are excellent educators who have educated Kylian very well, “the mayor said in an interview with the EFE agency.

His parents have turned him into a man “with a head very well furnished, hard-working and brave,” say his neighbors in Bondy. In the neighborhood the children want to be like him, and they say that his success and his mature and responsible attitude has helped the little ones to stay away from gangs and crime and focus more on studying. In the building where he lived with his parents, he hangs a huge photo of him with a slogan that reads: “Bondy, city of opportunities”. On the football field that used to be his first team, AS Bondy, a poster was hung thanking him for winning the World Cup, and under the name of Mbappé the boys who dream of being like him train. With breaking the clichés of a stigmatized neighborhood and showing that you can grow in such a place and achieve the greatest of successes. Kylian did it.

Three seasons ago and with only 19 years he starred in a stratospheric signing, the second most expensive in history, and at PSG he shares the limelight with a crack world as Neymar. However, he does not forget his origins, and collaborates with the hospital in the suburb and with the primary school that he attended between the ages of six and ten. At that time, football was not Mbappé’s only obsession. Music occupied an equally important space. He attended the conservatory until he was eleven years old, where he studied flute, and singing is still one of his great passions today.

Mbappé’s parents had a peculiar way of celebrating their son’s birthday. Instead of parties with friends or shopping for toys, they celebrated the anniversary by taking him to meet his soccer idols. This is how he met striker Thierry Henry, and another French football legend with whom he shares his Algerian origins. He is none other than Zinedine Zidane, who could become his next coach if Real Madrid successfully complete a signing that could break all records and which is currently very complicated.

Zidane invited him to Madrid to pass the tests as a child, but the negotiations with the Mbappé family did not bear fruit and in the end he ended up at Monaco. His decisions have always been influenced by his desire to stay close to his people. He defines himself as a very familiar person and unusual for parties and excesses. Personally, he has a stable relationship with model Alicia Aylies. They are the same age, 22, and she knows early success too. She was proclaimed Miss France in 2017, and with her boy she also shares her mixed origins. She was born in Martinique and raised in French Guiana, and is compared for her features to Rihanna. She was one of the great protagonists of the last Paris Fashion Week, while her boyfriend continued to take steps to become the best footballer in the world. At the moment he has already won the title of footballer with the greatest projection and the most desired.