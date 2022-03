In the 18th century, the ‘Huerta Espuña’ estate was owned by the dean of the Murcia Cathedral Chapter, D. Andrés de la Paz, who in 1757 donated it in his will to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, which would become effective after the death of his godson. In 1869 the Provincial Council managed to execute the will and the estate passed

This content is exclusive for subscribers LAST DAYS! Now you can subscribe for only €3 per month for 4 months. You save 57%.