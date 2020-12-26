And again Norway is the country with the highest quality of life in the world. This is what the 2020 annual report of the United Nations Human Development Report (UNDP) says. This barometer measures a country’s values ​​in the areas of health, education and standard of living. Recently, the emission of climate-damaging carbon dioxide and the consumption of raw materials also count.

These two additional indices have not yet affected the top position of the oil-rich welfare state. On the other hand, they are already straining Germany’s position. It has dropped from fourth to sixth in the ranking and now ranks behind Norway, Ireland, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Iceland.

But something could also change in the model country Norway. What has just happened there at the national level affects many people who are left with wonder at the question of how better environmental and climate protection can be achieved.

In contrast to most countries, the Norwegian state, in its constitution (Article 112), guarantees “everyone” the right to an environment “conducive to health and a natural environment”. Because of this promise, four non-governmental organizations, including Greenpeace, filed a climate suit with the Supreme Court in Oslo in 2016 against the granting of licenses for further oil wells in the Arctic Barents Sea. They argued that this additional oil and gas search in the Arctic would neither meet the Paris climate targets nor would future generations be protected.

A few days ago the lawsuit was voted eleven to four declined. The court found no violation of the constitution, because each country is only responsible for its own harmful CO2 emissions, and these are not significantly increased by the mere granting of a license for the promotion. The global climate targets have nothing to do with it.

With this verdict, Norway disappointed activists among climate protectionists around the world, because this could mean that the global trend to enforce climate protection as a fundamental human rights right with legal means could have failed. In Germany, too, climate activists and environmental associations filed constitutional suits at the beginning of the year for violating the Basic LawArticle 2, right to physical integrity) by the current climate protection law. But what desired and undesired effects would such an all-encompassing law have for living, for example, for business, for everyday life? Even if everyone is united by the desire for effective climate protection, this approach sounds more like a climate-related lockdown, rather than new ideas and technological breakthroughs for more climate protection.