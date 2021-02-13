US President Joe Biden with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Patrick Semansky / AP

Janet Yellen, the highly regarded economist who chaired the Federal Reserve and now heads the Treasury department, has inaugurated her position in the Biden Administration with a risky forecast: The United States will reach full employment in 2022, just two years after the coronavirus push the country to its worst unemployment figures since the Great Depression of the 1930s. To achieve this goal, only one requirement is needed. But it is not a small one: the approval in Congress of a stimulus plan of up to 1.9 trillion dollars (almost 1.6 trillion euros).

Let me double down and go through some numbers. I agree that too much is better than too little and we should aim for some overheating. The question is how much. Much too much is both possible and harmful. I think this package is too much. – Olivier Blanchard (@ ojblanchard1) February 6, 2021

The problem is precisely that, the size. Titans of economic science are arguing these days about the risk of overshooting, or falling short. Olivier Blanchard, a former chief economist at the IMF who does not often side with devotees of fiscal rigor, has just raised the alarm signal. “Doing much more than is necessary will be harmful. And I think this package is too big, “he wrote in a very interesting Twitter thread in which he concluded that, if the calculations it handles are true, the Government would not only be overheating the economy, but” starting a fire. ” Also Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury and adviser to President Obama, warned of inflationary pressure “unprecedented in this generation”, and risks to financial stability. “No, Biden’s plan is not too big”, contradicts the Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who uses a war metaphor to explain why now it is convenient to jump into the void without looking back: “This is like fighting in a war. And when you go to war, you don’t think about how much you have to spend to get full employment. You just spend what you need to win. “

The parable of war also serves to speak of the collateral effects of any conflict. And on this occasion, critics warn that the indiscriminate rain of millions that Biden plans – which, added to the programs launched by the Trump Administration in 2020, would reach a colossal figure of 5.8 trillion dollars, – threatens to bring two Undesired effects: inflation and financial instability linked to the enormous growth of debt.

“The aid approved in December and this new program exceed 13% of GDP. To this is added an 8% embalmed savings. They are huge numbers! It is not necessary to go that far, ”says Jean Pisani-Ferry, a Bruegel researcher and Macron ideologist in his 2017 campaign, over the phone,” María José Fernández, from Funcas, agrees with him. And it warns of the risks of entering unfamiliar terrain, such as the formation of bubbles that know how they start but not how they end.

Other experts detect dangers on exactly the opposite side. Paul De Grauwe, from the London School of Economics, sees little problem in living with moderate inflation for a few years. “The real risk is in the companies. If the aid is not enough, a wave of bankruptcies could lead to a real financial crisis ”, he warns. “The risk of inflation is now minimal. Fiscal policy – well designed, yes – must help to accelerate growth and achieve full employment. In fact, the faster it grows and the fewer the permanent consequences, the lower the inflationary risk in the medium term, ”adds economist Ángel Ubide.

The debate transcends US borders. In Europe, the battle against the pandemic crisis has been fought on three fronts: aid from governments, an ambitious plan by the European Central Bank to contain the cost of debt for vulnerable countries and the 750,000 million euro fund that the European Commission is going to issue as joint debt in an unprecedented step that closely resembles the genesis of the long-awaited and reviled Eurobonds.

The question is whether all this has been enough. Adam Tooze, author of Crash: How a decade of financial crises has changed the world, is clear that the answer is no. “Despite all the commendable determination to avoid the mistakes of 2010, the ECB, governments and the Commission have not done enough to save a setback for the European economy,” he writes in the article. The economic fragility of Europe’s long pandemic. Tooze, despite acknowledging the “political triumph” that led to the EU leaders to carry out the recovery fund, warns that it is not large enough. “What Europe needs most is a second big fiscal boost,” he concludes. ECB President Christine Lagarde has already reminded governments that they will have to maintain their support beyond 2021.

But the debate in countries such as Spain and Italy does not revolve so much about the amounts that should be taken out of the hole, but about the speed with which the funds must arrive and, above all, the ability of the governments themselves to spend all that money. fast and good.

With his sights set on the 140,000 million that correspond to Spain, Rafael Doménech, from BBVA Research, believes that the challenge begins now. “It is necessary to look for projects with high multipliers that promote growth. But to transform the economy, that is not enough. What is truly important is to accompany it with an ambitious reform plan that corrects our chronic weaknesses. That will give us much more than external aid alone ”. María Jesús Fernández confesses herself “skeptical” in the ability to get the most out of European funds. “It is important that they contribute to a structural transformation. If not, they will only be a temporary stimulus that, when exhausted, will leave countries with a mountain of debt behind them ”, he concludes.