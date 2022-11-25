Surely there will be many who have noticed how, on the net, there is more and more talk of Italian and non-Italian betting sites. After all, for the players, the search for those who can be defined as the best betting sites it’s a constant, but why is it talked about so much? Advertising? Yes, but not only!

Spot with prominent testimonials

Both in aams betting sites and for any other type of product or service, the testimonial always plays a fundamental role since it gives what it sponsors a certain degree of reliability and professionalism. And the same thing therefore occurs when we talk, for example, of the best football betting sites that cater to football aces.

So this is the case with Luke Tony2006 world champion, sponsoring Eurobet with the slogan “bring out the expert in you”but he is certainly not the only footballer, or former footballer, to lend his image.

In fact, other foreign sites use reigning champions such as LiveScore (Cristiano Ronaldo aka CR7) and PMU (Antoine Griezmann), but it seems that these commercials will never see the light with English players given the UK’s decision to ban influencers and sportsmen from the list of betting sites that you see in advertisements.

The issue of bonuses

An element that contributes to ensuring that the best betting sites are visited and talked about are certainly the various types of bonuses that are made available to players. There are really many of these (from the welcome ones to the no-deposit ones and so on) and they all perform the dual function of retaining already acquired customers and expanding their catchment area.

Of course we remind you that, however tempting they may seem, you always need to play with the right moderation and never overdo it!

Sponsorships in sport

As you all surely know, with the Dignity Decree in force for a few years, the list of betting sites that could display their logos on the footballers’ shirts has definitely shrunk due to the new advertising rules introduced by this measure. Obviously, as just above, we are quoting football as it is one of the most popular sports in Italy and in the world!

The situation today has therefore “transformed” into infotainment, linking information to entertainment, with contracts signed with the main football clubs. Suffice it to think therefore of the StarCasinò Sport course, perhaps some users have considered it as the best betting site, which has signed a series of partnerships with teams of the caliber of Rome, Turin, Palermo, Sassuolo, Milan and Salernitana.

Sponsorships in eSports

At first glance it may seem quite curious, but as the best betting sites are present when it comes to well-known sports, such as football or basketball for example, the same thing can also be said for video games. Indeed, to be more correct, even for the eSports (ie electronic sports which are nothing but video games played at a more competitive level).

In fact, if you search the web for any list of betting sites you will notice that, among the various betting possibilities for users, there are also disciplines such as Apex Legends, Overwatch or Dota 2 as well as the creation of special teams to sponsor and support the “virtual champions”.

The importance of reviews

Naturally, both for a particular product such as a computer or a service such as betting sites, advertising done in such a way that it is known and talked about is one thing, but another is the word of the other consumers who have found themselves among hands that product or service.

Since betting portals have practically multiplied on the net, it is natural that one wants to know if these are reliable and safe from someone who has already been there. Well, the users themselves take care of answering this question with portals that collect their reviews ranging from different sites to even a list of the best bookmakers.

The extension of sports concessions for sports betting sites

We therefore close by recalling how the ADM (Customs and Monopolies Agency) has extended the concessions for betting portals. For each individual agency he speaks of €7,500 while, for each corner, of €4,500.

Amounts which will therefore cover the period from 30 June 2022 to 2023 and which will be paid in two installments (31 October 2022 and 30 April 2023).