It is expected that next Tuesday the Council of Ministers will approve the new family law designed by the Ministry of Social Rights. This was announced by Minister Ione Belarra during her speech in the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday the 23rd. This agreement includes the extension of the 100-euro parenting aid, new care permits, an increase in the financing of care in dependency and a new classification of the different types of families.

The recognition of these 16 different types of families is included in the draft bill, which has not yet been made public, to which the newspaper ABC has been able to access. This is the classification and the aid that each of the families would have.

two parent family



This family unit is made up of two people who have or have had a marriage relationship or are united as a common-law couple, and their descendants, common or not, or minors under their guardianship, guardianship or foster care.

One-parent or single-parent family



A single-parent or single-parent family is considered to be one that is made up of an adult and one or more natural descendants up to the second degree of consanguinity, minors under their care and exclusive custody, or who are fostered under permanent or guardianship for adoption purposes when it is about the only welcoming or caring person.

young family



A person under the age of 29 and their descendants or two people under the age of 29 who are married or in a common-law relationship and have descendants or people under their guardianship, guardianship or foster care make up a young family.

Homoparental and homoparental LGTBI family



It is made up of a person belonging to one of the LGTBI groups, that is, lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual, intersex people or people belonging to other sexual or gender minorities, or by two people of the same sex or gender, who maintain a bond married or as a common-law couple, and have offspring, common or not, or minors in foster care or guardianship.

Family with the greatest need for parenting support



It refers to large families and all cases that are equated to it according to article 2 of the current Law for the Protection of Large Families.

multiple family



A multiple family is understood to be one where the mother gives birth to two or more babies or the adoption or fostering of two or more minors.

stepfamily



When the family is made up of the sons or daughters of previous ties of one or both members of the couple.

immigrant family



A family unit in which all or part of its components come from another country and settle in Spain.

transnational families



It is considered transnational when one or more of its members have their residence outside the national territory.

intercultural family



When the family is made up of people from different cultural or ethnic backgrounds.

family abroad



In this case, one of its components has recognized Spanish nationality during their residence in another country.

returned family



Family unit in which one of its members has recognized Spanish nationality during the first year after returning to Spain after residing abroad for at least one year.

Family in vulnerable situation



When the family is in an economic situation of fragility, precariousness, defenselessness or risk of exclusion.

people united in marriage



Family unit formed by a couple regardless of the legally recognized marriage form that unites them. It also refers to people who live with their ancestors, or with whom they depend on by filiation, adoption, guardianship, guardianship or foster care, and those in their charge.

domestic partner



A common-law couple is made up of two people united by an affective relationship similar to a conjugal one, of legal age or emancipated minors, who were single, divorced or widowed, and who are not part of another common-law couple, without bond of kinship up to the second degree, when it is registered as such in the state registry of unmarried couples.

person alone



According to ABC, the family law “contemplates a provision according to which the benefits and measures derived from this law may also be applied to people who live alone or in non-family cohabitation units when expressly provided for.”

new aid



Ione Belarra announced in Congress that the family law will expand the parenting income, which is a 100-euro aid that all families can request for each child from 0 to 3 years of age. And, as ABC reports, single-parent families will also have the right to access the benefits and benefits that until now were reserved for large families. Therefore, according to ABC, they will be eligible for a grant of 100 euros per month for a large family of 3 children; preferential rights to obtain scholarships; discounts of 20% or 50% on transport fares or museum prices; access to financial aid or preference in access to subsidized housing or a social bonus to pay for electricity.

According to Ministry sources, the permits will also be extended so that parents have up to 8 weeks to care for their child between 0 and 8 years of age. In addition, the minister said that the General Budgets for 2021 will include an “additional increase of 600 million for dependency care.”