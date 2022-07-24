Both the dinosaurs and the soldiers will enjoy different special attacks.

Exoprimal, that frantic action title against huge hordes of dinosaurshas been seen in a new gameplay showing more images and some gameplay excerpts. Some types of dinosaurs that we will have to face have also been shown.

The aggressiveness of dinosaurs such as the velociraptorthe Ankylosaurus, the Pteranodon, the triceratopsthe Pachycephalosaurus and the popular t.rex. Some of their attacks have been seen where they mercilessly and forcefully attack the soldiers. In the gameplay you can also see some special attacks What can our protagonist do?

As can be seen, there will be a large number of them on screenespecially the smaller types like the Velociraptor, while larger ones like the Triceratops, players will have more than enough to have fun with one.

Exoprimal will finally come out in sometime in 2023 with release scheduled for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The last thing we knew is that Capcom will allow this title to be played for free, the dates of which will be July 25 and August 7.

