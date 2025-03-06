While a Book with Blood red tapas He presides over the table of the house of Madrid, dozens of people feel waiting while receiving a curious object: a kaleidoscope. Made of Stars (made of stars) Pray in the gadget, where you can see different shapes and colors. The fantasy observed in the apparatus contrasts with the volumes that attendees also carry in their hands, Beast peoplewritten by the criminologist and journalist Carmen Corazzini (Italy, 1992) and that was presented this Wednesday in the capital. In the same, ten real crimes And very media of the black chronicle of Spain transport the reader to one of the main mantras for the young communicator: Why.

“If you look at the viewfinder of kaleidoscope And you turn the biggest end you will see how the images are changing. Inside there are elements superimposed on a lens with a game of mirrors and lights and what happens is that it is transforming reality. Do not invent it, no dragons come suddenly, it is simply A distorted image. What you are seeing is schizophrenia or a psychotic outbreak“, says Rutnda Heartzini before the public’s stupor. The criminologist tries to explain in her first volume All degrees of evil that lead a person to kill, but also the differences between a psychopath and a mentally ill. “The psychopath is beast, the mentally ill is person,” he emphasizes.

The crime of Pioz, the Asunta case, José Bretón, the attacks of Catalonia, the dismembling of Majadahonda, the false teacher Shaolín, Diana Que All the ins and outs of the events rigorously to those who add scientific truths to give an explanation of what led all those people to commit those atrocities. “All similar to reality is reality”pray the prologue of Beast people, in which the reader is also notified that it is not time to judge.

“This book has two parts: A story storythat catches and does not prejudge you, and a second part where It is about why with scientific evidence, Knowing closely psychopathy, the mechanism of lies and even interrogations, “he says Jesús Moralesdirector of 20 minutes, where heart writes every week, and one of the guests at the presentation table on Wednesday. “Answer the five w of journalism: who, what, when, where and why,” he adds.

Jesús Morales, director of ’20minutos’, and the author of ‘Beast people’, Carmen Corazzini. José González

Next to him, Laia Jiménez, from Telecinco newsand Álvaro Berro, from News 4both companions of the criminologist, praise the benefits of an essay that, in their words, is for fans of the True Crimebut also for others. “It is a book for the expert, for which it is less and for the one who does not know The cases, because it is going to freak out. It catches you, “Berro is excited, which also highlights the objectivity and professionalism of Corazzini when presenting the cases.”My head has explodedhas made me face a reality in a way that I had never done, “says Jiménez, who for years has covered any of these cases as a reporter and that since his time Beast people He has been able to see the murderers from another point of view.

A letter to Diana Quer

Because in the book there is talk of facts, but also that there are people to whom certain vital events lead them to commit terrible acts, also those who become beasts influenced by other major, such as Maje’s lover, the widow of Patraix, who ended up killing her husband and of which Corazzini believes that he could not have ended up being a murderer if he had not crossed the woman. There are many reasons, although for criminologist, evil is within everyone. “Evil inhabits around the world. We all have the seed of evil,” he sayswhile details that in his essay he speaks “of people transformed into beasts.” Hence the title.

With a single chapter that breaks with the tonic of the rest, the Diana Querthe communicator makes a kind of tribute to the figure of the young woman murdered in A Pobra do Caramiñal in 2017, telling her story by directing her. “It has happened to us to go down the street and be afraid. What happened to Diana Quer could have happened to anyone, I wanted Show my empathy“, he explains.” Sometimes we run the risk of forgetting the victims and should be the center. This chapter It has been a way to claim it“He adds.

At the other extreme, Corazzini also focuses on murderers who, in his opinion, They could represent pure evil, like Patrick Nogueirawhich ended the life of its uncles and its cousins ​​of 1 and 4 years in 2016 in Pioz. Then he told what he did with the bodies to a friend for WhatsApp. “I think that There is pure evil and is that of a pure psychopath. The pure criminal psychopath is one who is biologically already predisposed to evil and if you add some stories, a tour … I think it is The closest to the devil. Patrick Nogueira, with what he did, reached extreme levels of evil, “says the author, who contributes those conversations, messages, made of judgments or statements.” There is no empathy. Empathy is the degree, it is the measure of measuring Within goodness and evil, “he culminates.