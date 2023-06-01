A street vendor offers copies of the Chilean Constitution on Paseo Ahumada in downtown Santiago. sebastian utreras

On the night of Tuesday, May 30, amid applause and the spontaneous singing of the Chilean National Anthem, the expert commission, made up of 24 members appointed by the political parties and endorsed by Congress, completed the first stage of the new Chilean constitutional process. Starting in March, they prepared a preliminary draft that will serve as the basis for the work of the Constitutional Council, the 50-member elected joint body that will have six months to draft the final text. In December it will be submitted to a plebiscite in which citizens will determine whether to approve or reject it. It will be an instance in which the extreme right, represented by the Republican Party, which obtained a majority in the elections on May 7, will have 23 councilors alone (it obtained 35% of the votes).

This is the second attempt by Chile in three years to replace the current Constitution that was born in 1980 during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) and that has been reformed 64 times in democracy. In September 2022, Chileans rejected by 62% the proposal of the Constitutional Convention, which contained profound changes to Chilean institutions. On the other hand, the preliminary draft of the expert commission presented on Tuesday, although it presents several key modifications that mark differences with the law of laws of the authoritarian regime, is a moderate text that has left the left and right satisfied, although not happy, because all the sectors had to give in in favor of the agreements.

“It is not the dream Constitution for any of us, but it is a Constitution under which we all feel that we can live together and that we feel as our own,” said the president of the commissioners, Verónica Undurraga, of the PPD, a center-left group of the President’s ruling party. Gabriel Boric, at the end of the vote on Tuesday night. This, while Vice President Sebastián Soto, from Evópoli, of the moderate right, added about the new proposal: “It may have some items that each of us does not like so much, but which end satisfies us collectively.”

All in all, the preliminary draft that will be received by the Constitutional Council, although it does not have a refoundational character – as the project that was rejected last year was criticized – has several differences with respect to the current Constitution, which has undergone profound reforms and which, since 2005, bears the signature of former socialist president Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), who removed the last authoritarian enclaves from the text. For example, the new draft establishes a social State of law that distances itself from the current model, where the private sector has a key role.

But, symbolically, for the constitutionalist Javier Couso, a professor at the Diego Portales University (UDP), first of all it is essential to highlight the implications that the presentation of this bill has for the history of Chile: “Procedurally there is a gigantic change before a Constitution, the current one, that was imposed by an objectively criminal dictatorship and in a fraudulent plebiscite (in 1980)”.

These are some of the main changes of the new proposal and that differ from the Constitution that governs today in Chile.

The welfare state

The proposal of the expert commission contains 14 chapters. Article 1 has two paragraphs. The first says that “human dignity is inviolable and the basis of law and justice. People are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Its respect and guarantee is the first duty of the political community and its legal form of organization. But it is in the second where a historical aspiration of the Chilean center-left is enshrined: “Chile is organized in a social and democratic State of law, which recognizes fundamental rights and freedoms and promotes the progressive development of social rights, subject to the principle of responsibility prosecutor and through state and private institutions”.

The Social State is a first fundamental change with respect to the current text. Patricio Zapata, a constitutionalist, recalls that, although it was not called a social State, the Magna Carta of 1925 –which was replaced by Pinochet– already contained the concept, which is why now, he points out, it is taken up again. “The one from 1925 pointed out that the State could no longer play the role it had in the 19th century, that it was only that of a gendarme, and that it had to assume commitments in education, health and welfare”.

And he adds: “He didn’t call it the Social State, but it was. And that deepened in 1971, when a great reform was made called the guarantee status, just before Salvador Allende took office and, therefore, a social State was very defined. That was interrupted by the 1973 coup d’état. So, what we are doing today is somehow going back to a course with a lot of history”.

The new draft, says Zapata, with respect to the current subsidiary State model, differs in what, how many and how intense are now the responsibilities assumed by the State. “Today we have one that has few, although important, such as a certain autonomy, property rights, freedom of association, freedom of expression, the right to choose in a set of economic fields. But when subsistence problems arrive, the State says: ‘The truth is that it is not my thing. That has to be provided by the economy and economic growth’. Because the current State does not assume responsibilities in the face of the problem of necessity”.

The new rights

The preliminary draft of the expert commission also contains several social rights that do not exist in the current Constitution. Among them is not only the right to housing, but a home with a last name: adequate.

The new draft also presents a very relevant change, points out Couso. The current text, for example, in article 19 on constitutional rights and duties, says the following about work: “Freedom to work and its protection. Every person has the right to free contracting and free choice of work with a fair remuneration”. Instead, the expert commission enshrines “the right to decent work, to free choice and free contracting.” And it adds that “it includes access to fair working conditions, safety and health at work, as well as fair remuneration, rest and digital disconnection, with full respect for the fundamental rights of the worker as such”.

The new proposal also has another difference: the right to strike: “Freedom of association. This includes the right to unionize, to collective bargaining and to strike”.

Another distinction in the draft is that it constitutionally enshrines “the right to water and sanitation, in accordance with the law.” “It is the duty of the State to guarantee this right to current and future generations.” It is an important fact, but specialists point out that the norm is already part of the Water Code, which was reformed. Despite this, its eventual recognition in the Magna Carta is far from what exists in the current Constitution, which states that “the rights of individuals over water, recognized or constituted in accordance with the law, will grant their holders the property about them”.

Indigenous peoples and interculturality

In the current Constitution, indigenous peoples are not mentioned. But in the draft of the expert commission they have constitutional recognition “as part of the Chilean Nation, which is one and indivisible.” In addition, “the State will respect and promote their individual and collective rights guaranteed by this Constitution, the laws and international treaties ratified by Chile and that are in force.” The expert Couso also highlights that the State recognizes its interculturality.

However, the new draft is far from the proposal of the Constitutional Convention that was rejected in 2022, which established that Chile was a plurinational State and, among other regulations, which were highly questioned at the time, legal pluralism was established and that “The State recognizes the legal systems of indigenous peoples and nations, which by virtue of their right to self-determination, coexist coordinated on an equal footing with the national justice system.”

Mechanisms of participatory democracy

Couso highlights the mechanisms of participation and direct democracy in the new proposal: “They are important. With 4% of the last electoral roll, it will be possible (the citizens) to propose a popular initiative of law, which Congress must consider in order to agree or not. And, with 3% of the last register, the revocation of a law or part of a law may be proposed, and there must be a referendum, accepting it or not”.

And he adds: “This installs mechanisms of participatory democracy as there are none.”

Family and right to life

The current Constitution says that the family is the fundamental nucleus of society, a phrase that is also contained in this draft. But it adds another line, which expands the concept in the plural: “It is the duty of the State and society to protect families and promote their strengthening.”

The text that is in force today in Chile also refers in its article 1 to the right to life and to the physical and mental integrity of the person and that “the law protects the life of the unborn.” Instead, the draft of the expert commission only states the following: “The right to life”, and immediately reiterates that the death penalty is prohibited. “The right to personal integrity, which includes the right to physical and mental integrity. No one shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” he adds.

In the proposal rejected in 2022, on the other hand, the right to abortion was enshrined in the Constitution: “Everyone is the holder of sexual and reproductive rights. These include, among others, the right to decide freely, autonomously and informed about one’s own body, about the exercise of sexuality, reproduction, pleasure and contraception”.

Climate change and environment

The 1980 Constitution was innovative in its time by establishing “the right to live in an environment free of contamination.” But the new proposal goes much further: “It is the duty of the State to care for and conserve nature and its biodiversity, protecting the environment and promoting sustainability and development.”

In addition, the expert commission has incorporated a new chapter on Protection of the environment, sustainability and development: it talks about caring for nature and its biodiversity “considering current and future generations”, renewable energy and, among many other aspects, of climate change for the first time. “The State will implement mitigation and adaptation measures, in a timely and fair manner, in the face of the effects of climate change. Likewise, it will promote international cooperation to achieve these objectives”, says the text approved on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Convention, whose proposal was roundly rejected by the public in September 2022, stated in an article that “nature has the right to respect and protect its existence, to regenerate, maintain, and restore their functions and dynamic balances, which include natural cycles, ecosystems and biodiversity”.