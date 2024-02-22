The St. Petersburg transport department spoke about Muscovites leaving the center on weekends

Muscovites try to leave the city center on weekends, while residents of St. Petersburg, on the contrary, tend to the central areas. About this difference stated Deputy Head of the St. Petersburg Transport Committee Dmitry Vanchkov, Fontanka reports.

This is how he commented on the proposal to abolish the paid parking regime in the central areas of St. Petersburg on weekends, which should be discussed in the Legislative Assembly. According to Vanchkov, it is on Saturday and Sunday that a large number of walkers flock to the city center – unlike Moscow, where the trend is the opposite. Therefore, free parking in the center of St. Petersburg is not needed. It will quickly fill with cars, and citizens who do not have time to park will park their cars in the second row, he believes.

Previously, car owners in the Moscow and Leningrad regions were reminded of fines when parking near garbage cans. A fine of up to five thousand rubles can be received if a car blocks the passage to garbage sites. The same rules are established in Saratov, Novgorod, Belgorod, Kaluga, Orenburg and other regions.