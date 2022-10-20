The issue of age in the Tigres continues and it is that due to the statements made by Miguel Herrera about the age of his team, he has generated divided opinions about this.
However, the president of the Tigres, Mauricio Culebro, came out to give his opinion regarding the statements of the ‘Piojo’
““I do not share Miguel’s statements, of course not. The average age is there. In a year and a half there are two semifinals, two quarterfinals”, “It is not what we are looking for, something has been missing and that is why we analyze that we are lacking to work and that it does not happen again. An important tournament is coming that we want to play to return to a Club World Cup”.
– Mauricio Culebro.
Antonio Sancho also gave his opinion about this situation.
““We have been rejuvenating the squad, young people have joined the team and it is a mix of youth and experience as squads should be and we are in that analysis to see what is next”.”
– Anthony Sancho.
Undoubtedly, the differences between coach and manager are beginning to be clearly noticed, since while for some the squad still has football in their boots, there are others who consider that they are already “old” for football.
For now, the board will begin transfer work, where they will seek to continue rejuvenating all the lines of the team, just as they began with the hiring of Jesús Ángulo, Vladimir Loroña, Jozy Caicedo, and also giving opportunity to other young people like Jesús Garza who had good performances in the Apertura 2022 tournament.
