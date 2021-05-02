Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Arabian Gulf League stands in the current season 2020-2021, three rounds away from deciding the title, in light of the burning competition between Al-Jazira leaders with 50 points, and Bani Yas, the runner-up with 49 points, while Shabab Al-Ahly clubs have 43 points, Sharjah and Al-Nasr 42 competition opportunity, albeit in a small way on paper.

The opportunity seems ripe to complete the excitement of the current season, to be the highest competition in the professional league since a full decade, when Al-Ahly won the title of the first edition in the 2008-2009 season, a point difference in front of his rival Al-Jazira in the last round.

The competition was absent in the “last breath” during the seasons following the first edition, in light of the widening difference between the champion and the runner-up, and the success of the first in winning the title before reaching the final round, reaching the 2018-2019 edition, which witnessed the return of the “king” to embrace the title and celebrate it. By culminating before the last round, by defeating its guest Al Wahda 3- 2 in “Round 25”.

The competition for the Arab Gulf League title was decided during its past seasons before reaching the final round in 10 seasons, with the exception of the first season 2008-2009, while competition continued to the penultimate round in the 2018-2019 season.

The widening difference between the champion and the runner-up contributed to settling the title before the last round in all professional seasons during a full decade, and the difference between the leader and the runner-up reached the highest level (16 points) in the 2013-2014 season, after the “Knights” won the title about three rounds ago. To conclude.

At a time when Bani Yas is looking to win his first league titles during the current season 2020-2021, Al Jazeera won his last league titles in the 2016-2017 season, two rounds before the conclusion, when he beat Hatta 5-0 in the “24th round”, Before it celebrates reaching 68 points as the highest score for a champion in the history of the professional league.