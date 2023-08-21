Berlin (dpa)

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz retained his position at the top of the world rankings for professional tennis players, in its version released yesterday, while Serbian Novak Djokovic narrowed the gap with him significantly.

Djokovic, who won 23 titles in the four Grand Slam tournaments, crowned the Cincinnati Open tennis championship, defeating Alcaraz in the final, and Djokovic described it as one of the most difficult matches ever. Djokovic raised his score in second place in the rankings to 9,795 points, to be only 20 points behind Alcaraz, “20 years old.”

The Cincinnati Championship constitutes an important preparatory stage, before the US Open, “Flushing Meadows”, which begins later in August, through which Djokovic seeks to win his No. 24 title in the “Grand Slam” tournaments.

The classification version saw the rise of Dane Holger Rohn from fifth to fourth place, Norwegian Casper Rudd from seventh to fifth, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas fell from fourth to seventh. The list of the top ten included the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (9815 points), the Serbian Novak Djokovic (9795 points), the Russian Daniel Medvedev (6260 points), the Danish Holger Rohn (4790 points), the Norwegian Casper Rudd (4715 points), the Italian Janik Sinner. 4645 points”, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas “4580 points”, Russian Andrei Rublev “4515 points”, American Taylor Fritz “3605 points”, American Francis Tiafoe “3050 points”.