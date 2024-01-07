Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Real Madrid and Girona easily passed the round of 32 in the Spanish King’s Cup, and while the “Royal Club” prepares to fight the “Super Battle” after a few days in Saudi Arabia, the “White and Red” returns to resume the “La Liga” matches early next week, to complete the “surprise of the season.” Which he started by fighting the big boys and overcoming them, and chasing the “Merengue” over the top in a way that has only happened rarely during the last decade.

Since the 2013-2014 season, “La Liga” has only known the end of the first round with the “leader” and “runner-up” tied in the number of points except twice, and Girona increased it to “3 times”, after its “fantastic” results this season, and what is interesting is that in both cases Both times, the “winter runner-up” succeeded in turning the tables around at the end of the edition and won the league title, as Atletico Madrid started it in the 2013-2014 tournament, a full decade ago, after being tied with Barcelona at the top with 50 points at the time, and “Barca” was the winter champion on goal difference.” +41”, compared to “+36” for “Rojiblancos”.

In the 2019-2020 season, the matter was more difficult and complicated between the two “big ones”, Barcelona and Real Madrid, as “Barca” topped the league at the beginning of January 2020, despite its draw in the 19th round against Espanyol, then “Real Madrid” joined it, after its victory over Getafe, The two teams are tied in the score of 40 points, but the lead remained in the hands of Barcelona with a small difference of goals, scoring “+26”, compared to “+24” for Real Madrid, which “changed” the title compass towards itself at the end of the season as well, and it seems that the situation of the two similar seasons of the competition Currently, it brings good news for the “little giant” in the global “Citigroup” group.

Girona has already brought life back to the “La Liga” competitions, after the intensity of the conflict subsided many times by the end of the first round in each edition. For example, Barcelona outperformed Real Madrid last season in the middle of the tournament by a difference of 5 points, as was the case between “Barca.” The winter champion and runner-up were Atletico Madrid in the 2018-2019 tournament, while there was a 4-point difference in favor of “Real Madrid” over “Blaugrana” in 2015, before Barcelona succeeded in seizing “La Liga” at that time.

It is noteworthy that the 2017-2018 season witnessed the largest difference ever between the leader and the runner-up at the end of the first round, as it amounted to 9 points between “Barca” and “Athlete”, which achieved a difference close to its advantage this time at the expense of “Royal Club” in the middle of the 2020-2021 tournament. While the difference amounted to only one point between Barcelona and Atletico in 2015-2016, then between Real Madrid and Sevilla in 2016-2017, between which skirmishes were repeated midway through the 2021-2022 edition, with a difference of two points in favor of the “Royal Club”, but the “Andalusian team” He did not complete the race, and eventually gave up the “runner-up” to the “Blaugrana”.