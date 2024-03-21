Realtor: the largest apartment in Moscow is almost 80 times larger than the smallest

The area of ​​the largest apartment in Moscow on the secondary market, currently available for purchase, is almost 80 times larger than the area of ​​the smallest. Information about this was disclosed by the head of the real estate agency “Pro Exchange” Ekaterina Nikitina, writes RIA News.

According to the realtor, the capital’s most modest secondary apartment in terms of square footage is located in Kommunarka. Its area is 12 square meters. The owner valued it at 2.95 million rubles.

On the contrary, the property on Patriarch’s Ponds in the Presnensky district of the capital has the largest square footage among the finished apartments for sale – 952 square meters. The lot can be purchased for 3.2 billion rubles.

Director of the mortgage center of the Miel company, Yulia Ibragimova, noted that the difference in area between the most compact and large-sized apartments on the primary market in Moscow is 65 times. The smallest facility is located in the east of the capital, on Tagilskaya Street. The owner valued the lot of 16.4 square meters at 7.7 million rubles.

The largest new building for sale in the city has an area of ​​1.07 thousand square meters. It is located in an already rented house on Tverskaya Street and is being sold for 2.5 billion rubles.

A day earlier, experts named the cost of the cheapest apartment in the center of Moscow.