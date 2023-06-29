Deputy Smolin: the course of defense of the motherland in schools will include elements of both life safety and military training

The new school subject “Basis of Security and Defense of the Motherland” is a compromise solution, in which students will be taught both elements of the subject “Fundamentals of Life Safety” (OBZh), and the basics of basic military training. Oleg Smolin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education, told Lente.ru about this.

He said that the State Duma Committee on Defense insisted on the introduction of a subject related to military training as a separate discipline in schools. However, according to the parliamentarian, the Ministry of Education has chosen a compromise path.

“Within the same hours, a complex subject is created, including elements of ensuring life safety and basic military training. Apparently, including with the addition of content related to this very initial military training, ”said the deputy.

See also In the Izvestia Information Center, IT companies talk about the trends in the development of the IT industry. Broadcast The decision taken by the Ministry of Education seems to be a compromise Oleg SmolinDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education

According to Smolin, such a change in the curriculum is dictated by foreign policy circumstances.

“According to the latest data, almost 70% of parents support the idea of ​​returning basic military training. We are well aware of the geopolitical situation. (…) In the situation in which we find ourselves, this decision is supported by the majority of citizens.” added the MP.

Earlier, Anna Timofeeva, Deputy Director of the Department of State Policy and Management in the Sphere of General Education of the Ministry of Education of Russia, said that in 2024 the subject “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland” will appear in Russian schools. According to her, the working group will include representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.