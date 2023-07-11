Dyspepsia is an umbrella term that describes a number of common digestive symptoms, such as pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen, a feeling of fullness, heartburn, burping, and nausea. Dyspepsia can be classified into two main categories: functional dyspepsia and organic dyspepsia. These two conditions differ in both their etiology and clinical presentation.

The difference between functional and organic dyspepsia: complete guide

Dyspepsia is an umbrella term that describes a number of common digestive symptoms, such as pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen, a feeling of fullness, heartburn, burping, and nausea. Dyspepsia can be classified into two main categories: functional dyspepsia and organic dyspepsia. These two conditions differ in both their etiology and clinical presentation.

Functional Dyspepsia (FD, Functional Dyspepsia):

Functional dyspepsia (commonly referred to as “indigestion”) is a common condition estimated to affect up to 29% of the population, with an estimated 45% of undiagnosed cases [Fonte: World Journal of Gastroenterology, 2006]. Despite the lack of obvious structural abnormalities, functional dyspepsia can be caused by functional alterations in the digestive process and in the interaction between the gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system. This can include visceral hypersensitivity, which is a heightened perception of pain or discomfort compared to normal gastrointestinal stimulation.

The specific mechanisms underlying functional dyspepsia are not yet fully understood and are the subject of ongoing research [fonte: “FunctionalDyspepsia Today”, pubblicato su Maedica, Journal of clinical medicine nel 2013]. Some studies suggest that alterations in gastrointestinal motility, or impaired coordination of muscle movements, may contribute to symptoms. Other factors that may influence functional dyspepsia include low-grade inflammation, changes in the intestinal flora, and psychological factors such as stress and anxiety.

Diagnosis:

To diagnose functional dyspepsia, a so-called “differential” diagnosis is made, which means that it is made only after ruling out other medical conditions that could be responsible for the patient’s symptoms. This requires a thorough medical evaluation, which may include laboratory tests, diagnostic tests such as gastroscopy, and a detailed evaluation of the patient’s symptoms and medical history (anamnesis).

Functional dyspepsia treatment:

Once the diagnosis of functional dyspepsia has been obtained – excluding, therefore, organic causes or lesions of the digestive system – the treatment of the discomforts caused by the condition is of the “symptomatic” type.

Indigestion, heartburn, nausea, bloating and abdominal pain can be addressed with over-the-counter (over-the-counter, non-prescription) medications that contain antiemetic, abdominal wall relaxant, and prokinetic active ingredients – the latter acting on the enteric nervous system [Fonte: Geffer].

Also, but only under close medical supervision, minimal doses of tricyclic antidepressant drugs may be of relief.

If functional dyspepsia is caused by stress, as it is in most cases, cognitive behavioral therapy and stress management techniques can help.

As regards the diet that the patient should observe in the event of functional digestive disorders, this provides for the adoption of some behavioral measures such as, for example:

Divide your meals, opting for smaller meals and consumed more frequently: this can reduce the stress on the digestive system and facilitate digestion.

Avoid large meals before bedtime, consuming the last meal at least 2-3 hours before going to sleep. This can help prevent gastroesophageal reflux and improve sleep.

Improve chewing (which is in fact the first process of digestion), making sure you chew your food thoroughly to promote better digestion and reduce the risk of swallowing air, which can cause bloating.

Avoid fried and fatty foods which take longer to digest and can cause feelings of heaviness and discomfort.

Limit your intake of coffee and sodas: Coffee and carbonated drinks can irritate the gastric mucosa and increase the symptoms of dyspepsia.

Avoid spicy foods and irritating condiments: Some spices, such as chili peppers, can cause heartburn and worsen symptoms associated with dyspepsia.

Limit your alcohol intake which can irritate the gastric mucosa and increase acid production.

Identify (and avoid) individual triggers: with the help of keeping a "food diary", identify the foods that – on an individual level – cause poor digestion.

The advice indicated above has a generic value and should not be understood as a dietary therapeutic protocol aimed at controlling the symptoms of functional dyspepsia. If you want to change your eating habits – especially if they involve the total exclusion of one or more foods – you are recommended to consult your doctor or a nutritionist.

Organic dyspepsia:

Organic dyspepsia is a condition in which symptoms are caused by structural or pathological abnormalities in the digestive system.

These conditions may include (non-exhaustive list) [Fonte: Journal of clinical gastroenterology]:

peptic ulcers (open lesions in the lining of the stomach or small intestine and can be caused by several factors, including excessive use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs);

(open lesions in the lining of the stomach or small intestine and can be caused by several factors, including excessive use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs); gastritis (inflammatory state of the stomach);

(inflammatory state of the stomach); infection from Helicobacter pylori;

from Helicobacter pylori; tumors gastrointestinal;

gastrointestinal; obstruction of the biliary tract the;

the; calculations gallstones;

gallstones; intolerances food.

Organic dyspepsia can be diagnosed through diagnostic tests that highlight structural or pathological abnormalities, or imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MRI) or ultrasound, in addition to gastroscopy and specific tests such as biopsy, the blood test for celiac disease or breath tests for the infection Helicobacter pylori.

Treatment of organic dyspepsia:

Treatment of organic dyspepsia depends on the underlying cause. For example, infection with Helicobacter pylori it may require antibiotic therapy combined with drugs to reduce stomach acid, while peptic ulcers can be treated with drugs that block the production of stomach acid. In the case of gallstones or biliary blockages, surgery may be required.

In summary: the difference between functional and organic dyspepsia (indigestion).

Functional and organic dyspepsias differ in the cause of symptoms and the patient’s clinical picture.

Functional dyspepsia occurs in the absence of obvious structural or pathologic abnormalities, whereas organic dyspepsia is caused by specific conditions that can be identified through diagnostic tests.

It is essential to consult a doctor for an accurate evaluation in order to rule out organic causes of the symptoms and determine the appropriate treatment for the patient.

Once the diagnosis of functional dyspepsia is confirmed, treatment focuses on managing symptoms. This can involve lifestyle changes, such as adopting a balanced diet and reducing stress. Symptomatic pharmacological treatment has a certain degree of effectiveness, but psychological support is always indicated (stress is among the main causes) and adopting a less stressful lifestyle, accompanied by stress management techniques.