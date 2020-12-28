When your future contract ends on June 30, 2022, Luka modric will have completed ten years as a player of the Real Madrid. A prodigious decade. Not many can boast of it. The pressure and demands of being a footballer at this unique club forces you to be almost a kind of hero without a cape, capable of turning the unattainable for most players into everyday. In Madrid, excellence is not a goal, it is the relentless daily work routine. Modric himself was able to verify this when he arrived in the midst of absurd and unfounded suspicions: “42 million euros to cover shame”, it was published in the sports press in Barcelona to detract from the signing. In turn, they celebrated the arrival at Barça that same summer of a certain Alex Song, that coincidentally was born the same day as the genius of Zadar (September 9), but the Cameroonian came to the world two years later …

Well, Song cost ‘only’ 19 million euros and barely scored a miserable goal and no assistance in his 63 games as a Barça player. Now, 33 years old (two less than Modric, I insist!), He plays in the ‘prestigious’ Arta Solar 7 of the Djibouti First Division. Meanwhile, the one who came to cover shame is wearing white 4 Champions, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 Suspenders… And a Golden Ball! By the way, Luka cost 35 million, not 42 …