Is it true that you can’t eat eggs if you have high cholesterol?

In the past foods rich in cholesterol such as egg yolk oh shrimp they were banned because it was believed they could increase blood cholesterol. Today we understood that cholesterol in these foods

does not have a significant impact: below 200-300 milligrams of cholesterol per day from food sources there is no risk And in one egg there are about 200 of themso the Mediterranean diet indicates one allowed "dose" of four eggs per week. The egg is a complete food, rich in proteins and overall reduces cholesterol because it reduces its synthesis by the body: so, if we eat eggs for lunch, to avoid excess fat, just bring vegetables or legumes to the table in the evening. Eating more than four eggs a week can increase plaques in the carotid arteries, probably by a process similar to what has been demonstrated for meat: the choline from these foods can be transformed into a substance with pro-atherogenic effects, but this happens especially if the intestinal bacterial flora is "wrong". It is therefore the diet as a whole, which affects the intestinal flora, that must be balanced and correct.

What foods should you eliminate/reduce?



First of all, we must not exaggerate with calories, regardless of the source, because the excess negatively influences the hepatic metabolism of cholesterol (and not only). The nutrients to do with more attention are the saturated fats from foods such as red meats and sausages, dairy products or vegetable oils rich in saturated fatsfor example those coconut and palm: calories from saturated fats must not exceed 10% of daily energy intake in those who do not have particular cardiovascular risk factors and the percentage drops to 7% in those who have high cholesterol and/or are at moderate/high cardiovascular risk.

They are then to completely eliminate trans or hydrogenated fats, which mostly derive from industrial processes by which hydrogen atoms are added to vegetable fats so as to make them solid at room temperature and facilitate food processing, give body to products and increase their shelf life. They are dangerous because they increase the production of LDL cholesterol and reduce HDL cholesterolFurthermore they promote inflammation and the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, they even seem to worsen memory and what's more, there seems to be no safe threshold for their consumption, however low. The World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed completely eliminating them from industrial products by 2023, but to protect ourselves it is necessary Always read industrial food labels carefully and don't buy them if it says hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated vegetable fats.