The fat that forms around the abdominal organs is particularly dangerous, but the right diet and a little physical activity can help

It is the silent enemy of our health, especially as we age. But there is a way to combat the abdominal fat after 50, without spartan diets or exhausting sessions in the gym? A recent research conducted in Spain says yes, it can. Just follow a diet that is very familiar to us Italians…

diet and abdominal fat — Researchers have indeed shown that follow a low-calorie Mediterranean diet, combined with a little daily physical activity, leads to gaining muscle mass and losing a significant amount of fat, maintaining these benefits for 3 years. It’s not all: in addition to overall body fat loss, you also lose dangerous visceral fat, which contributes to the development of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

what is visceral fat — Visceral fat is what you can't see. It is located behind the stomach muscles and surrounds the organs of the abdomen. As long as it represents about 10% of the total body fat mass, according to experts, it is normal. But when there is too much visceral fat it can create inflammation, helping to develop chronic diseases.

Mediterranean diet — The study is part of an 8-year randomized clinical trial conducted in Spain to test how diet and exercise can reduce cardiovascular risk in 6,874 men and women aged between 55 and 75. The scientists surveyed about a quarter of the participants, asking half of them to follow up a Mediterranean diet with a 30% reduction in calories, to limit your intake of added sugars, biscuits, refined breads and cereals, butter, cream, processed meats and sugary drinks. Furthermore, he was also asked to increase, over time, aerobic exercise to walk 45 or more minutes a day along with exercises to improve strength, flexibility and balance (all key to aging well). The other half of volunteers, however, were only given general dietary advice and suggestions for physical activity. The result? After a year, the group that followed the low-calorie Mediterranean diet and exercised had lost significantly more body fat than the control group. But most of all, the Mediterranean diet had produced a reduction in visceral fat mass, compared to the control group. Furthermore, while it is true that by practicing physical activity, both groups had gained some lean muscle mass, those who had followed the Mediterranean diet showed a "more favorable body composition", having lost more fat than muscle.

the benefits of the Mediterranean diet — Several studies in the past have highlighted how the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression and some types of cancer. It is a diet that focuses on simple, plant-based cuisine. Most meals feature fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds and dried fruit, with extra virgin olive oil as an important source of unsaturated fats: other fats such as butter are rarely if ever consumed. Also sugar and refined products only find space on special occasions. Eggs, dairy products and poultry are present in smaller portions than in the Western diet. Red meat is often an occasional condiment to flavor dishes. The Mediterranean diet rather promotes fishespecially the fatty one rich in omega-3.

sociality — But that's not all: the Mediterranean diet is not limited to nutrition. They are equally important physical activity and sociality. Meals are in fact convivial moments to share with friends and family. Furthermore, daily movement and moderate exercise represent the indispensable pillars of this healthy lifestyle. More than a diet, therefore, a lifestyle that embraces healthy eating, positive social interactions and an active attitude.

conclusions — The Spanish study is part of a line of research on Mediterranean dietwhich last year was named the best diet ever for the sixth consecutive year since US News & World Report. Also for its richness and variety: the Mediterranean diet derives from the variety of traditions it incorporates: from Italy to Spain, 21 countries that overlook the Mediterranean Sea and share a food heritage based on elements such as vegetables, fruits, fish, nuts and olive oil. “Those who follow a diet of this type have a lower risk of mortality from all causes and from cancer”, write the researchers of the prestigious Harvard University. “But not only that. Those who adhere to a lifestyle focused on physical exercise and socializing with friends also have a lower risk of mortality from cardiovascular diseases.”