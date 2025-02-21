Have you ever stopped to think how many outrageous people your son or daughter eats every day? If you associate this type of food for hamburgers, hot pizzas or dogs of restoration chains, it probably considers that your consumption is occasional. But he is overlooking … Many other details in its day to day: the instant cocoa preparation that adds to the milk in the morning, the pastries, cookies or refined cereals and sweetened breakfast, the paste with food boat sauce, the dairy dessert with sugars and other additives (custard, flan mid -morning sandwich, the juice or shake of the snack … Almost half of what children eat in our country are unhealthy productss. Of every 100 grams of food consumed by the little ones, about 47 grams come from outrage. And a high consumption of this type of products during childhood is associated with worst cardiometabolic health parameters. These are the main conclusions of a study led by a research team of the Human Nutrition Unit of the Rovira I Virgili University (URV), in collaboration with the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV) and the network research center. Nutrition (cyberb and.

And we are not talking about bad health only in the long term. This study suggests that a high ultraprocessed intake in early childhood is associated with higher scores in parameters such as the Body mass index, waist circumference, fat mass indexas well as an increase in cardiometabolic risk biomarkers, which are, fundamentally, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, fasting glucose, parameters, parameters insulin resistanceIncrease in LDL, total cholesterol and triglycerides and decrease in HDL (good cholesterol).

In this cross -sectional study, published in the magazine ‘Jama Network Open’, participated 1,426 children, between 3 and 6 years old, from different cities (Reus, Córdoba, Santiago de Compostela, Navarra, Valencia, Barcelona and Zaragoza), which are part of the multicentric coral study.

Ultraprocessed are products, in general, with more than 4-5 ingredients in their composition, where low quality fats abound (saturated and trans), added sugars, salt and other additives, while they are poor in essential nutrients. In the case of children in this study, the most present in their diets come from «Puffer, cookies, sugary desserts and sweetened drinkssuch as smoothies, soft drinks and juices, sugary or non -sugary, because even in those who say ‘without added sugars’ there are free sugars, which metabolically act just like a sod study.

The same thing happens with the fruit puree bags ready to consume. It is not the same as eating the whole fruit, that you bite, chew and generate satiety effect. «With this type of product, satiety takes longer to come so that more calories are ingested. But, in addition, when destroying the fruit matrix, sugars are released, which have more ease of entering the cells, and this is related to overweight and obesity, ”says Babio.

Ultraprocesses are everywhere. They are easy, fast and comfortable to eat, they have a rich taste and are usually wrapped in a attractive packaging for children. And also for adults, because in some cases they carry claims that can confuse parents, such as those who indicate that they are special products for babies or have vitamins. “On many occasions, the advertising message that transmits it with greater force, greater sports capacity, better physical condition, not revealing the negative effects that they can have for short, medium and long term health,” says Dr. Rosaura Leis , Coordinator of the Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition Unit of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago and president of the Nutrition and Breastfeeding Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics

«We have valued Children’s products for children under 3 years And 80% do not fulfill the appropriate nutritional profile for their age, ”says Nancy Babio. In his opinion, both advertising and packaging and offers of these products should be regulated. The expert also recalls that, below the year, babies should not take or added sugars (and that includes honey) or salt.

The evidence that high ultraprocessed consumption is associated with worse health is increasing. In 2024, a previous 45 meta -analysis review, which include almost 10 million people, published in the magazine ‘BMJ’, found direct associations between ultra -processed exposure and 32 health problems.

Child Obesity

In Spain, more than 36%of children between 6 and 9 years suffer overweight (20%) or obesity (16%), a statistic that confirms studies such as ALADINO 2023 on food, physical activity, child development and obesity. The problem of the extra kilos is not only aesthetic, it is that it causes the early appearance of heart disease, such as Type 2 Diabetes, High Hypertension or Colesterolpathologies that were previously almost exclusive to adults. And this can end up leading to a phenomenon that had never been seen: that the life expectancy of the new generations is shorter than that of their parents and grandparents. «What will happen in the future if these children are already obese, which is a disease that results in other associated diseases? In the long term, They will live less and worse than their parents or grandparents Because the Mediterranean diet is moving away a lot. The grandparents of these children are the centenarians. In the history of mankind, it has not been conceived that children live less than parents. In Spain we have always achieved a longevity that surpasses almost Japan. At European level, we are the longest. It is alarming that we are now in the worst place in Europe, along with Greece, in the prevalence of childhood obesity, ”laments Babio.

The other two experts consulted for this report are of the same opinion. If obesity continues to increase that, in turn, favors cardiovascular risk, and carditive diseases are the main cause of death in the world, this may favor that half -life expectancy decreases. “If the data in children and adolescents continue as until now, the younger generations are going to live less or, at least, with the worst quality of life than their grandparents,” says Dr. Rosaura Leis.

Behind the high overweight and obesity rates is poor diet, but, as Babio recalls, it is a “multicausal disease”: “We live in an obesogenic environmentthese foods sell us as fast and cheap and with advertising that attracts the attention of children. And another problem is that, if we have children constantly with screens, it increases sedentary lifestyle, the dream and the way of eating is altered because they eat what they find for not moving. In addition to these videos or games there is also influence for the consumption of these foods, ”concludes Babio.

Dr. Julio Álvarez Pitti, head of the Pediatrics and Pediatric Service of the Unit against Obesity and Cardiovascular Risk of the General Hospital of Valencia, says that in the daily consultation of children with obesity they see, in the surveys of feeding habits, a High percentage of ultraprocessed intake. «The monographic consultation was created because We begin to receive many children sent by hypertensionassociated with obesity. And in these years the volume of patients has been growing. We currently have 400-450 new consultations per year, ”explains the coordinator of the Obesity Group in the Childhood and Adolescence of the SEEDO and Cyber ​​Researcher.

In his opinion, another point to stand out from the Spanish study is the fact that the greatest consumption of ultra -processed occurs in families with lower income and lower formative level. The last Aladdin study also reflected that obesity rates were greater in families with less resources. This has part to do with the ultra -processed, in some cases, are more affordable than fresh, but for Dr. Álvarez Pitti «the formative factor is important because if we were all aware of the damage we do when we allow them to feed in great measure of this type of products, we would not give them.

For the expert, metabolic alterations at ages as early as 3-6 years favors that obesity appears first and then associated cardiovascular disease. «Obesity is a health problem, a complex chronic, multifactorial and recurring disease, and when established it is difficult to treat. It must be prevented by creating healthy environments in the family. When children in the 3-6 strip already have obesity, there is a high risk of being teenagers and adults with obesity. And obesity meets all the criteria for the definition of disease because It affects all organs of the body. Bad fat gets around and inside the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, vessels and arteries, and favors that the organism begin to work badly. Blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular events are increased, such as The infarction, at 40-50 years», Warns the doctor, who recommends that the consumption of ultraprocesses be as the least possible».

Should we prohibit?

The experts consulted are not in favor of completely prohibiting these products, because that can generate more desire on the part of the children, but yes limit them to specific momentsdo not give them as a prize and Do not have them stored at home. “You have to inform and educate through family and school, with the school dining room as a place of nutritional education and a subject from the first years of ‘healthy lifestyles,’ ‘says Dr. Leis.

In his opinion, “authoritarian behaviors and the prohibition of access to certain foods, sometimes, increases its preference rather than decrease it.” It is more in favor of «Educate with the example, sharing a dish and tableclothbut also his choice and culinary preparation ».

«On the other hand, the authorities must Facilitate the availability of healthy foods in populations of special risk such as the most vulnerable socio-economic groups. We must continue working in a good labeling system, which gives us truthful and necessary information to choose properly, ”concludes Dr. Rosaura Leis.