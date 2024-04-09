Reconstruction of the dinosaur 'Morelladon beltrani' discovered in Morella (Castellón). CARLOS DE MIGUEL CHAVES

The diet of the herbivorous dinosaurs that inhabited the Iberian ecosystems 125 million years ago comes to light. A multidisciplinary and international team of paleontologists has just published a study – collected by the scientific journal Cretaceous Research– which puts an end to the existing imbalance between the large amount of data on the abundant fossil remains of dinosaurs that inhabited the region of Els Ports (Castellón) during the Early Cretaceous, and the scarce information on the vegetation that made up the ecosystems in which they were found. moved and, therefore, an important part of the diet of specimens such as Iguanodon either Morelladon.

Conifers and ferns covered the coastal forests, close to a delta, that covered this region north of Castellón, thus constituting the basis of the diet of herbivorous dinosaurs in the peninsular environment during the Early Cretaceous, according to this study, which has identified in the Castellón municipality of Morella the flora of continental ecosystems from 125 million years ago. Specifically, 27 genera of spores, pollens, algae and dinoflagellates, which have been documented among the sample studied.

The work has focused on the palynological remains of one of the last deposits located in the Vega del Moll de Morella Mining Concession, the extra exploitation area located next to the fruitful Mas de la Parreta clay quarry, whose surveys have shown the hand of its 18 sites 5,000 of the more than 7,000 fossil remains that have been brought to light in recent years from the subsoil of the capital of the Els Ports region, which makes up one of the best records of the Early Cretaceous in Europe.

Vega del Moll, which triples the surface area of ​​its predecessor area, guaranteeing Morella paleontology several years of research, has also brought to light a new, and still to be studied, specimen of dinosaur related to the species Iguanodon bernissartensis. “It is in the preparation and study phase,” explains paleontologist José Miguel Gasulla, member of the UNED Evolutionary Biology Group and director of paleontological monitoring of the Vega del Moll Mining Concession.

In this way, the data obtained allow us to identify that the plant communities that accompanied the populations of this dinosaur were dominated by conifers that could reach large dimensions, such as the group of the extinct Cheirolepidiaceae. They were accompanied by tree ferns from the Cyateaceae group and other conifers that reached enormous heights belonging to the Podocarpaceae group, currently restricted to the southern hemisphere. All this vegetation would be supported by a dense undergrowth formed by small ferns and liver plants, among which the populations of Iguanodon and other dinosaurs with gregarious habits, the study notes.

Diet of herbivorous dinosaurs.

The research has also focused on the environment in which the materials that gave rise to the site were deposited and its relationship with the sedimentary environments of other European localities where fossil remains of the dinosaur have also been found. Iguanodon bernissartensis. Specifically, both floristic and sedimentological fossil evidence indicates that the ecosystem in this peninsular region corresponded to a coastal forest very close to a deltaic zone in which the environmental conditions were warm and humid.

About the eating habits of dinosaurs like Iguanodon either Morelladonthe results obtained in the study suggest that both the fronds of these two groups of ferns and the leaves of these conifers could be among the main food sources of the most southern European populations of Iguanodon bernissartensis.

From this comparative analysis it has been determined that this species of herbivorous dinosaur, widely distributed throughout the westernmost region of what is currently Europe, presented a wide plasticity in terms of the selection of environments, which allowed it to be one of the dinosaurs with greater ecological success within the dinosaur communities of the European Early Cretaceous.

The study has had the collaboration of researchers and paleontologists from the University of Vigo, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the University of Bonn and the Evolutionary Biology Group of the National University of Distance Education (UNED).