One eats beef liver and heart. The other feeds on algae, fish and coconut oil; consume fewer carbohydrates and even fewer refined sugars. In addition, one month a year practices Ramadan, which means fast from sunrise to sunset. The first is Erling Haaland, the other Karim Benzema. For many the two strongest players in the world. Both follow “unusual” diets. Of course, it is not with the diet that you win the Golden Ball or become a phenomenon. However, a correct diet helps both performance and injury prevention. Let’s see how.