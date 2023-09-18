Of Anna Fregonara

Foods that have an estrogen-like action, such as those based on soy,

should be limited, while anti-inflammatory ones should be preferred

An anti-inflammatory diet could help women suffering from endometriosis, very painful disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the endometrium (inside the uterus) grows outside the uterus. one of the innovations that emerged from the symposium organized by the Youth Working Group of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition during the last national congress in Arezzo. Endometriosis is a chronic benign inflammation of the female genital organs and pelvic peritoneum. It affects 2 to 10% of women of childbearing age (15-49 years) worldwide and approximately 30-50% of symptomatic cases explain Cinzia Ferrarisdietitian and researcher at the Department of Public Health, Experimental and Forensic Medicine of the University of Pavia.

The stimulus to inflammation Inflammation occurs as the immune system's response to tissue forming where it shouldn't. The stimulus for the growth of this tissue is the female hormone estrogen. It is logical to think that foods known to influence the production of estrogen, such as soy-based ones, are not recommended while others with an anti-inflammatory action can have positive effects on symptoms. The general indications push for an anti-inflammatory diet although the evidence is conflicting, continues the expert.

Foods to avoid There is consensus onassociation between red meat consumption (tried or not) e increased risk of endometriosis. One explanation could be the possible effect on steroid hormones: for example an increase in concentrations of estradiol, the steroid hormone estrogen. In fact, high levels of estrogen are involved in the induction of inflammation typical of the disease. Furthermore, animal fats in meat, such as palmitic acid, appear to promote the endogenous production of estrogen and therefore increase the risk of endometriosis. A further hypothesis concerns iironof which meat is rich, associated with an increase in oxidative stress and inflammatory state.

Omega-3 acids On the other hand, some evidence suggests one decrease in the risk of this pathology with the intake of omega-3 fatty acidstypical for example of flax seed And blue fish. It is not possible to give certain indications on which foods to consume and which to avoid. However, the European guidelines of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology report that despite the scarcity of evidence in favor, for the future it would be better to direct towards a healthy lifestyle which also includes adequate nutrition, a limitation on alcohol consumption and regular physical activity.