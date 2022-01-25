Sergio Habib talks enthusiastically about cars, numbers, statistics and his wife, Sandra. “Without a stable personal life, it’s impossible to succeed in business,” he says. President of the SHC Group, he was once the largest Citroën dealer in Brazil – he had 50 stores – and, since 2011, he has been JAC Motors’ representative in the country. The businessman announced that he would build a factory to make Chinese cars, first in Bahia, then in Goiás. However, the plans did not materialize, the group accumulated a billion-dollar debt and entered into judicial recovery in 2019. The following year, Habib decided to focus on the sale of electric vehicles. To the Estadãothe paulistano spoke about the future of electrification, impacts of ESG practices on business and the company’s perspectives for 2021.

How was JAC Motors performing in 2021?

For us, 2021 was very good, it was a turning point. We didn’t sell either trucks or electric cars in the country. The first electric trucks arrived in January 2020 and, two months later, the pandemic started. So 2020 was a year of scare. Nobody knew what the pandemic was. But we learned to live with it. In 2021, we completely shifted focus and switched from gasoline cars and diesel trucks to electric. This is the future, and our expectations for 2022 are very good. We’re going to quintuple sales and go from 300 cars in 2021 to around 2,000 this year. We sold 500 electric trucks last year and we should reach 600, 700 by 2022.

The world is changing industrial policy to encourage the electric car…

If governments don’t change this policy a little bit, in 2035, 2040, the world will have a big problem. The electric car is expensive and traveling with it is complicated. For example, on vacation, the French travel 700 km, 800 km since they were children to visit their grandparents. Who buys (Volkswagen) Polo or (Renault) Sandero for € 9 thousand or a used one will do how? Recently, Stellantis president Carlos Tavares said the industry should be able to keep making hybrid cars for longer. No country is solving this problem properly. In the US, if the Republicans win the next election, I guarantee they will change tram policy. These vehicles are very good in cities. The electric truck, for example, is the best solution. It does not vibrate, makes noise or emits CO2. An urban diesel truck generates 30 tons of CO2 per year. In large cities, such as São Paulo, the truck travels, on average, 70 km per day. Drogasil’s runs 40 km, Magazine Luiza runs 70 km and Ambev runs 60 km. Our truck has a range of 200 km and can be recharged at night, for example. Therefore, the urban diesel truck will end. In the case of the car, the equation is much more complex. However, there are other forms of incentive that cost nothing. In several cities in China, such as Shanghai, the blue zone is only allowed for trams. And there are already parking lots that do not accept vehicles with combustion engines.

Has accelerating digitization helped sell more electric trucks?

Yes. Our truck is used in what we call last mile delivery. This also goes for vans and other cargo vehicles. A large battery-powered truck makes no sense. In this case, to go from Porto Alegre to São Paulo with 40 tons, he would have to carry 15 tons of batteries alone. The urban model carries less weight and more volume. In terms of emissions, a diesel truck emits the equivalent of ten cars. So if you change all urban trucks to electric, there will be great progress.

Electric vehicles are much more expensive than diesels. How to close this account?

For now, the account does not close. A liter of diesel costs R$5 in Brazil and R$11 in Europe. So there it is advantageous. Here, the truck would have to run 120,000 km per year to be worth it. As the urban area runs little, it will take you five, six years to pay the difference in price. In Europe there is also a carbon emission tax. Even the Brazilian operation of European companies is included in the composition of the total volume of emissions. That is, if the branch here or in the US emits carbon, the parent company will have to pay the fee. Consumers also demand a reduction in CO2 emissions, shareholders are under pressure and governments create rules for this to happen. BlackRock (stock fund) is 12 times the size of the Brazilian stock exchange in corporate ownership. And he informed that he will leave those that do not have a consistent emission reduction plan. JBS, for example, is under great pressure in the US because it sells meat, which is not a very ecological product. So, it is important that your fleet has electric trucks. Ambev informed that, in five years, it will stop emitting CO2 in all its logistics operations. In Brazil, around 12,000 urban trucks are sold per year. In five or six years, almost half will be electric. With the drop in demand, the value of used diesel will plummet. On the other hand, the residual value of used electric will go up a lot.

Is the rise in JAC sales related to ESG practices?

No doubt. Companies are under enormous pressure, especially European and American ones. However, it affects the whole world. Magalu, for example, is Brazilian, but has shares in New York. We were unable to deliver all the trucks sold to JBS. The logistics director said that he lost the part of his annual bonus that is linked to the achievement of the emission reduction schedule. In other words, it is another Brazilian company that has concrete actions in this regard.

What message did mr. would you send to young Sergio at the beginning of his career?

I would say, “Watch your investments. Don’t take too much debt to invest.” Anyway, I’m Brazilian and I believe a lot in the country. A good part of my success has to do with the fact that I like what I do. Also, it is easier to succeed in business if you have a companion wife. I usually say that my wife is a sailor, she is not an anchor. She takes me forward.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

