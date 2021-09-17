Monterrey and Tigres will meet this Sunday, September 19 in a new edition of the Classic Regio. This match paints to take all the spotlight on matchday 9 of the MX League Scream Mexico tournament. The Rayados arrive packed after defeating Cruz Azul with authority and securing a ticket to the final of the Concacaf Champions League.
The UANL team will face this duel with a great doubt: if Nicolás López will be able to play one of the most important matches of the season.
So far it is unknown if the Uruguayan striker, Tigres’ top scorer this season, will be able to play the game. ‘Diente’ López has worked with the team in confined spaces, but is still not up to par in training. Miguel Herrera, technical director of the felines, would not want to risk it and would make the decision to include him in the call until the last minute.
For this meeting, the felines will be able to count on footballers such as Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, André Pierre Gignac and Luis Rodríguez, who recently recovered from their respective injuries.
This season, Nicolás López has played seven games (seven in Liga MX and one in League Cup). The Uruguayan attacker has six goals and two assists. Can Tigres have their best scorer for the Clásico Regio?
