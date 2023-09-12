“We were going to that little place when I remembered that I had some of the itacate in the car that they gave me at the party yesterday. I picked it up and then I told my güera ‘Let’s hit it, it’s mole de roca’.”

“In the act, I almost took a step with my belly and my little girl screamed ‘Whoa!’, but instead I stopped, then after she started laughing, it was really bad. “I was going to make a very tasty joke, I almost crashed!”

“But well, we snuggled up for a while and we got hungry. But it seems that they gave me atole with the finger, because there was nothing cool about the itacate. We had to order some jochos that we washed down with some chelas. Anyway, we had a good time dad.”

If you are Mexican, you surely understood this brief anecdote loaded with words and expressions popularly used in the speech of the nation with the most Spanish speakers in the world: nearly 130 million people.

But if you are not Mexican, it might be difficult for you to understand the story—which we “translate” for you at the end of this article—unless you had a Dictionary of Mexicanisms like the one recently published by the Academia Mexicana de la Lengua (AML).

The work, compiled by a team of experts from this institution headed by the linguist Concepción Company, includes more than 11,000 mottos or lexicographic articles from Mexican speech. She explains them in about 22,000 meanings.

Many of those words and terms, in fact, are shared with other Spanish-speaking countries, mainly in Latin America. But more than 6,000 in this dictionary are mottos very typical of Mexican speech.

“There are some that are very complex, that have 30 or 40 meanings that are our own or identity,” explains Company in an interview with BBC Mundo.

The verb “dar”, to cite a complex one, is conjugated with a large number of its own words and shared with general Spanish to represent many ideas and concepts.

“Give air (fire, scare away), give atole with the finger (deceive), give dance (swindle), give low (steal), give cramps (be afraid), give cheek (hesitate), give favor (use influences to get something), give chicharrón (kill), give color (give an idea of ​​something), give the changazo (fall), give the jump (reach another level), give the whip (trip), give the marranazo (hit oneself) ” are examples of this variety.

“Mexicanisms are neither a better nor a worse use of Spanish. Each country has its own words and mottos that are part of its identity, culture and history, such as the case of Mexico,” says Company.

The roots of Mexicanisms

Over the course of five centuries, the Spanish spoken in Mexico has been enriched by two great influences: the Nahuatl spoken primarily by the native peoples of the center and south of the country, and the Mayan spoken in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Both pre-Hispanic languages ​​developed for hundreds of years before Spanish was heard for the first time in 1517 in the territory that is now Mexico with the arrival of the expeditionaries of the crown of Castile.

The ways of calling things typical of indigenous peoples did not end with the arrival of Spanish, but many of them were mixed with the dominant language and have endured throughout these five centuries.

“’Itacate’ is the gift of food that the host gives to his guests in a house before leaving. The word and concept is practically non-existent in the rest of the world. It is an indigenism of uses and customs inherited for millennia,” explains Company.

On the other hand, the history and geography of Mexico—which has as a neighbor the United States of such global influence—have produced borrowings and adaptations, mainly from English.

Such is the case of “hotdog”, which in some areas of Mexico is known as “jocho”. Although Mexicans understand the concept of “hot dog” to call that food, the linguist points out that the shared use of hotdog or jocho is what generates Mexicanism.

“We have a lot of English, but nothing happens. English (also) is full of Spanish. Contact enriches languages, although normal speakers believe that loanwords are products of language impurities and not, as they are products of human contacts,” the linguist adds.

“The word ‘mango’ is from India and nothing happens. Why are we going to be scared if we have 5,000 Arabicisms in the Spanish language?” he questions.

And although it seems that Mexicanisms are from the popular speech of the sidewalks (sidewalks, sidewalks), Company emphasizes that there are also cultured Mexicanisms that reflect a use of the Spanish language with learned characteristics.

“’Parteaguas’, for example, is a cultured Mexicanism that is used instead of ‘milestone’, as happens in other Spanish-speaking countries to refer to a ‘before and after’ of an event. It is a very beautiful word, reminiscent of the maritime world,” says Company.

But there are also Mexicanisms by priority, which are those words that speakers prefer over others in general Spanish.

“Mexicans prefer to stop, not stand up. We prefer to say güero to blonde, dark to dark, ravines to ravines. We say when I grow up, instead of when I grow up,” exemplifies the director of lexicology at the AML.

“That does not mean that we do not know general Spanish, but that the community chooses and gives hierarchy to certain forms, and that is called priority. And that priority generates a profound dialectalization of Mexicanness,” he adds.

A “spicy” tongue

It was not an easy task for the AML to create a dictionary in a country with almost 130 million speakers in Mexico (plus millions more in the US), so extensive from north to south and east to west, and with a diversity of influences. very regional.

The ways of speaking in central Mexico are not the same in the northwest or southeast. But the fact that 45% of the Mexican population lives in the central highlands makes Spanish in that region predominant.

Among this diversity, Company points out that they have detected a very peculiar common area: “There is a very rich, joyful sexual world. The Spanish from Mexico really moves through the sexual world, it is one of its great axes,” she explains.

“In ‘arrimar el camarón’ or ‘arrimar fierros’ it is clearly seen (…) It generates lexicon over and over again. There is a joyous taste of sexuality, which is still sexist. But there are a lot of words that move in this sexual structure, where it is clearly that a man possesses another person.

Although the speech of many Mexicans may have that “spicy” charge, it is obviously not necessarily used that way on a daily basis or in formal environments.

“When my interlocutor is not known to me, or I perceive him to be more communicatively distant, automatically any speaker at any level and with any degree of school education will use a more general lexicon,” explains Company.

Returning to the initial story of this article, this would be its “translation” into more general Spanish:

“We were going to have an intimate moment when I remembered that I had in the car some of the food that they gave me at yesterday’s party. I picked it up and then I said to my girl, ‘Let’s go!'”

“At once, I almost took a wrong step and my girlfriend shouted ‘be careful!’, but instead of helping me, she immediately started laughing, very bad vibes. “I was going to fall very hard, I almost died!”

“But hey, we spoiled ourselves for a while and we got hungry. But it seems that they deceived me, because there was nothing good in the food. We had to order some hot dogs which we washed down with some beers. Anyway, we had a great time.”

