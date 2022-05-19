When on the eve of the biggest event of the year in Europe, the Euroleague Final Four, someone asks who will win. It is worth paying attention to the short gamers of each team, or not so shorties, on those outside players (bases and escorts, above all, and some small forwards) who unbalance with their talent, speed and shot, with an innate ability to generate leads and read the game. Those who make the difference to a match and who They usually lift their team to the title.

Nothing is written indelibly, but a review of the latest editions gives us an idea of ​​where the shots are going. In the year 2000, still in the FIBA ​​era, Rebraca, the Serbian giant, then at Panathinaikos, won the Final Four MVP. Since then the parade in this award for very talented exteriors has been almost permanent, with the only exceptions of Nocioni in 2015 (he arrived at Madrid at the age of 35 to replace Mirotic and play power forward) and udoh in 2017 (he dominated the Final Four with intimidation, strength and also his ability to pass from the post at Fenerbahçe).

last course, the hero of Anadolu Efes was point guard Micic, double MVPthe final phase and the entire season. and from there backwardswith the aforementioned two exceptions, Clyburn, Doncic, De Colo, Tyrese Rice, Spanoulis three times, Diamantidis twice, Navarro, Langdon, Papaloukas, Jasikevicius, Anthony Parker, Bodiroga twice, Ginobili and Ariel McDonald. Great scorers and ball handlers to cause situations of advantage for them and their teammates, some more physical like Parker and Clyburn (the one from CSKA has alternated between small forward and power forward, but very outside and with a bounce to penetrate) and others capable to play in almost all positions, like Doncic and Bodiroga, but with a pattern that differentiates them, that even associates them with the award. And it is that before, at the end of the 20th century, the best were figures with other characteristics: McAdoo, Radja, Kukoc (well, this one fits everything), Paspalj, Sabonis, Dominique Wilkins and Savic, to give many examples. ‘Short guys’ like David Rivers and Tyus Edney also triumphed, but then they were the exceptions.

And in 2022…?

If you had to do pools in this 2022 edition considering the background, Efes would have two clear candidates, Micic and Larkin, unquestionable. Olympiacos to Sloukas, maybe Tyler Dorsey. Barça to Calathes, Laprovittola and Higgins, even later Jokubaitis, why not a Kuric in the vein of hits. And he has Mirotic, of course, but it would be like when Nocioni won, an exception to the dominant trait. And Madrid has Llull, who arrives well, and Causeur, who was close to the award in 2018, although Doncic finally won it. And we think of the Rudy of his best years and of Abalde if he took a big step forward. The trends, yes, are there to break them, Tavares and Poirier will think. And Brandon Davies and Vezenkov. A game within another game, basketball.