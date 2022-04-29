Entering the last third of his government, López Obrador kept his word: go to Congress to destroy the INE.

Yes, he presented a “disrespectful” constitutional reform initiative that seeks to return to state elections through the disappearance of the INE, the Electoral Tribunal and the end of multi-member elections; all figure for which the opposition fought for years to seek the balance of power.

The worrying thing about the case is that, despite the serious risk that Mexican democracy is experiencing today, there are many voices that suggest “ignoring the electoral reform” of López, since -they say convinced-, “it will not happen in the Congress”.

And without a doubt, those who show absolute confidence that the opposition deputies – grouped in the coalition that brought down the electricity reform – could repeat the feat of preventing a profound amendment to the Constitution in electoral matters.

However, nothing is certain and, above all, it is not a time for extreme trust and less for discursive excesses, since in politics “he who trusts the most sins more.”

This is not the time to lower our guard when we witness the last chance that the López government will have to achieve the long-awaited re-election, through its obsession with putting an end to Mexican democracy.

And it is that the great danger is that, that Obrador will resort to whatever is necessary -he will do the impossible-, to shield his failure and to impose a re-election or, at least, to an unconditional one who watches his back and guarantee him impunity for the crimes and atrocities he has committed to date.

The funny thing is that no one is surprised – or should be surprised – by AMLO’s “coup” attempt to blow up Mexican democracy.

The truth is that we have been warning about it here since 2017 and we document it in at least 15 installments of the Political Itinerary. Yes, we predict everything that is happening today in the López Obrador government. Do you doubt it?

Make your own judgement.

1.- The first warning that an eventual government of AMLO would become a dictatorial threat was formulated here on July 31, 2017, in the Political Itinerary entitled “Thank you, dictator Maduro!”.

I said that the fraudulent electoral process promoted by Maduro in Venezuela was a wake-up call for Mexico and Mexicans, since “in a López Obrador government, the temptation of a fraud of this magnitude will be very great, which would begin with the disappearance of the INE. ”.

What have we seen in Mexico almost five years after that warning? Yes, the rudest state election in 2021 and a colossal fraud in the 2022 recall.

2.- I returned to the topic on November 26, 2017, with the Political Itinerary entitled “Confessions of a dictator!”, where I analyzed the government program of candidate López.

I said that AMLO’s government proposal was impossible to fulfill -above all, to reduce violence and achieve GDP growth of 6 percent-, and that creating a National Guard was the Venezuelan “Bolivarian National Guard”.

And the conclusion was that the authoritarianism shown by Obrador in Morena announced the government of a single man, capable of ending the division of Powers, subduing the Legislative and the Judicial, creating “a Carnal Prosecutor’s Office” and destroying the INE.

Was I right or wrong?

3.- Again in the dictatorial efforts of López, on December 13 of the same 2017 I confirmed the dictatorship that Morena had become, since the federal deputy Míriam González Sheridan, from the XXXVIII District of Veracruz, resigned from Morena’s militancy with a lapidary argument.

This is how he said it: “In Morena there is a great inconsistency, because in public they have a speech and, in private, they act differently. You cannot think differently within Morena, because the threat of sanction and expulsion prevails against anyone who goes against the line dictated by the national leader” (End of quote).

That is why the question: “Will AMLO’s government be different?”

4.- On March 9, 2018, I insisted on Obrador’s dictatorial desires, with the Political Itinerary entitled “Is AMLO’s non-reelection credible?”

I documented that all the satraps of the Continent -Chávez, Maduro, Castro, Morales, Ortega and others-, promised that they would not be re-elected and they all lied. Furthermore, López made his first attempt at re-election 30 months into his government, through the Court’s re-election attempt.

5.- On April 3, 2018, the Political Itinerary was titled as follows: “The coming dictatorship!”

I said that the facts confirm that in his capacity as presidential candidate, the entire “Lopezobradorist” apparatus is working to take the first steps towards a dictatorship like the Venezuelan one in Mexico.

And the first step is a systematic attack on fundamental freedoms; Above all, freedom of expression.

And the proof is that in those days, Federico Arreola, owner of SDP, dictated a “line” about journalists, writers and columnists who, according to him and AMLO’s interest, “are good and bad.”

This is how I explained it: “That is to say, Arreola presented the list of journalists and critics who, according to López’s main employee, should be read and/or attacked. Weren’t those the first signs of the Castro and Chavez dictatorships?

And so that delivery concluded: “You can believe it or not, but the first step of any dictatorship is the persecution of critics and the cancellation of freedom of expression, the hatred against those who question and think differently: the segregation of “bad ” and “good” journalists. Do they dare to say that we are not on the verge of a dictatorship? At the time” (End of quote).

6.- On April 19, 2018, in the Political Itinerary Entitled “AMLO, the late dictatorship”, I compared Obrador’s dictatorial impulses with other dictators in the world, to conclude with the following question. “Do you think that the authoritarian AMLO will submit to the INE, to the division of Powers and to the Electoral Tribunal…? At the time”.

Today the division of Powers is dead and soon the INE and the Electoral Tribunal will die.

7.- On April 28, 2018, I titled the Political Itinerary as follows: “The dictatorship is already here!” It was evident that an army of bots had been set up, on networks, to attack critics of the Obrador candidate.

Interestingly, days later -on May 6, 2018, almost five years ago-, I was defamed, slandered and persecuted by millions of bots, until defamation and slander against me became a global trend.

Today there are dozens of journalists and columnists censored and persecuted by AMLO’s orders; the most recent, Mario Maldonado, from El Universal.

8.- On August 7, 2018 -after the persecution against me-, I returned to the subject with a Political Itinerary entitled: “Cheat Court!”, where I denounced the attempts of the Morena party to capture the Electoral Court through the blackmail and threats to its members; pressure they got.

9.- With the title “The ruins you see”, in the Political Itinerary of August 14, 2018, I said that Alfonso Durazo, the future Secretary of Security, would be a failure and that his real objective was the government of Sonora. And I warned of the risk of turning the Mexican elections into “narco-elections” and of the danger of the arrival of the “narco-governors.”

Today, the failure of security is visible to all and Durazo is a “narco-governor.”

10.- On November 1, 2018, shortly after AMLO took office, the Political Itinerary was titled as follows: “Dictatorship…!” In the end I noticed the following: “Yes, many say that Obrador’s will not be a dictatorial government, but they also said that he was not a cheat, that he was not a liar and that he would not commit the madness of throwing away the NAIM, and Andrés proved that he is capable of everything. At the time”.

Today, Obrador is the most lying president, the one with the worst results in all areas and the one who most impoverished those who have the least.

11.- On December 11, 2019, about to complete the first year of AMLO’s government, we entitled the Political Itinerary thus: “The Court dies and the dictatorship of AMLO is born.” López had already given the coup de grace to the highest court by causing the illegal resignation of Minister Eduardo Medina Mora in addition to imposing a “carnal minister” like Margarita Ríos-Fajard.

Today, 41 years after swearing to respect the Constitution, the Court is a territory subjected by the tyrant.

12.- On May 12, 2020, the Political Itinerary was titled as follows: “With militarization, dictatorship arrives.” And it is that the president decreed the militarization of national life, just as they did in his countries, Chávez, Maduro, Castro, Ortega, Morales and others. And today, the National Guard kills students, as happened in days past in Guanajuato.

13.- On September 17, 2020, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “Proof that AMLO is a dictator”, I listed the decalogue of every dictatorship; the same one that Obrador is punctual with niceties such as militarization, official censorship, the dismissal of critics, jail for opponents, the capture of the Supreme Court, of Congress and social polarization…

14.- On November 17, 2021, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “This is a dictatorship!” I listed each of AMLO’s dictatorial actions in three years of government, including “the insistent and gradual destruction of the INE” and warned that nothing will stop López in his attempt to end democracy.

15.- And on December 24, 2021, in the delivery of Al Tiempo -for the digital newspaper Counterweight citizen, entitled: “INE, sentenced to death”, I said the following: “if the frenzy to violate the Magna Carta continues, tomorrow the INE will be disappeared and surely the Mexican elections will be held by a show of hands”. (End of quote).

Today, there are many voices that point out that we should not attend to Obrador’s electoral reform, since they are sure that “it will not happen.”

They forget that in politics “the only sure thing is that nothing is sure” and that López Obrador is going for a monumental fraud in 2024.

At the time