UAS authorities begin to take false steps and they show desperate by imminent defeat and departure of rector Jesús Madueñain fact, They are already preparing the replacement with the movement of Robespierre Lizárraga to the general secretary. Let us remember that He was the general attorney and one of Héctor Melesio Cuen’s most trusted men..

Yesterday there were three key movements that we must not lose sight of, first, the authorities of the UAS They led the mobilization and protest in the State Congress; second, they prepare Robespierre Lizárraga to assume the place of the Rector Madueña; and third, the appointment of David Moreno Lizárraga to the Undersecretariat of Finance.

We go in parts, in the first movement, the authorities of the UAS They seek political pressure, divert attention from the courts and take it to the streets. Yesterday they mobilized groups at the State Prosecutor’s Office and yesterday in the State Congress. In their desperation they go for a lifeline with a political solution, but the ball is already in the legal court.

In the second movement, it is very evident that Robespierre Lizárraga They upload it to the general secretary, to have that letter ready for him to assume the interim rectorship in case of separation from the position of Jesus Madueña. It is clear that he does not have many people he trusts, because Robespierre is also going to trial, a mistake and a desperate move.

In the third movement that occurred yesterday, we do not believe that it is a coincidence that the former rector of the UAS, David Moreno Lizárraga assume a high-level undersecretary in the State Government. It must be said that Moreno is very skilled in the university field and has a job. He is a luxury ally who arrives with a fresh mind, now a collaborator of the Third Floor.

So, on the one hand, we see the authorities and the privileged leadership of the UAS who are reactive, that is why they are making mistakes and making desperate moves. In the mobilization and protest of Congress they managed everything except pressure, there they ran into an experienced Feliciano Castro who knows everything in that field.

The legal battle continues its course and they will not be able to change it with political pressure, in the streets the mobilizations are not having an impact, on the contrary, they can be reversed. And the play of the possible substitute of the Rector Madueña We believe that it is a false step that leaves them in a bad position, the balance is negative. The democratization of UAS You are beginning to see the end of the tunnel and the fall of the dictatorship is approaching, it is already dying, so be very attentive.

Diary. Today at 8:00 a.m. in the facilities of the Ninth Military Zone the Anniversary ceremony of the Heroic Deed of the Children Heroes of Chapultepec will be held. He Governor Rubén Rocha will be leading the event together with the military authorities. We will surely see the new secretary of state security.

At 11:00 a.m. the state president will attend the Laureles Pinos neighborhood to launch the Nuestro Tianguis Program “Boosting your Commerce.” Pending the details, both events will be very interesting, especially the second one, which has great social meaning.

Political Memory. “He who does not know how to enjoy fortune when it comes to him, he should not complain if he misses it”: Miguel de Cervantes.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: