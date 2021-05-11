The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, last February. STANLEY ESTRADA / AFP

Latin America is a fertile land in the gestation of caudillos, dictators and charlatans who dazzle with authoritarian catechisms and are acclaimed by confident and believing majorities. Perón, Getulio Vargas or Fidel Castro, in the 20th century, and Hugo Chávez, in the 21st, were men-states who promised emancipation and justice in exchange for adherence and obedience. The capture of institutional counterweights was the first objective of those reckless and charismatic leaders, elevated to the category of fathers of the country by their idolaters.

El Salvador has just given birth to a subspecies of the personalist regimes that enjoy the legitimacy of the ballot box to fight corruption and gangs, even though it has to undermine the rule of law, debased by the chiefdoms of the right-wing ARENA and the left-wing Farabundo Front. Martí. The President’s Wife Nayib bukele was ecstatic with classical dance and The Nutcracker of Tchaikovsky, while the Central American dictator kicks the division of powers. The people and the civil service consent to their mayoralties and the mistreatment of constitutional guarantees: another unfortunate cultural regression in a region subscribed to Caesarism, the trivialization of rights and the weakening of democracy.

Social complacency with the tweeter president does not seem to reside in the joviality of his upside-down visor, or in political and economic approaches, but in the results of the reported compromises with the gangs to reduce the statistics of murders, extortions and kidnappings. The decretazos and the subjugation of the Supreme Court and the General Prosecutor’s Office are brought to a halt to the stunted citizens in a democratic culture if they serve to hang criminals from the main stake.

A nation of six and a half million inhabitants torn apart by six decades of insurrectionary violence and civil war is condemned to the decline of citizen values ​​and the consolidation of despotism if it does not manage to mitigate marginalization and poverty or integrate the 40,000 gang members deployed in most of the municipalities, with hundreds of thousands of accomplices among collaborators and relatives. The gangs are determining the national future by having constituted, for years, a kind of electoral bloc that exerts coercion on candidates and voters and receives funds to distribute them in their neighborhoods.

Organized crime was imposed as an undercover interlocutor of the State when it could not be defeated; it happened in Colombia, Mexico and other countries. The inability of the Salvadoran State to solve the insecurity, corruption and the causes of massive emigration led to the military desecration of Congress, illegal detention centers, oligarchic cliques, harassment of the press and ignorance of the Peace Accords . And the most serious: the silence of the majority before the ridicule of the fry of satrap to the rendering of accounts, mandatory in the rule of law.