Do you see a dress or a dildo? Right America do you know† For a few weeks now, a picture of Minnie and Mickey Mouse from 2015 has been doing the rounds online, in which Minnie’s puff-sleeved dress looks like a phallus to some. The image is part of the #BoycotDisney movement, as yet another piece of evidence that Disney is plotting to destroy the ‘LGBT agenda’. promote†

Good. If we put the right-wing extremists aside for a moment, the question is ‘do we see a penis?’ an intriguing one. In the 1970s there was already similar hassle about the underwater castle on the poster of The little Mermaid† Wasn’t there a penis in that too? That turned out to be a typical case of ‘the phallic is in the eye of the beholder† Pareidolia, the tendency to see meaningful images in accidental structures, of a dirty mind.

In this case of Mickey, it seems more likely that there is deliberate intent. Even then, I see more of a corny joke of someone starting to realize that he’s committed his one mortal life to The Walt Disney Company and looking for an outlet than a sinister conspiracy. But dick jokes are a whimsical genre. A dick joke can be a form of power, or intimidation. But also an act of brave resistance.

The latter is the case at the joke that Jelle Brandt Corstius showed in From Moscow to Murmansk (2012). He stands in front of a statue of three glorious communist workers, tool in hand – as there are countless of them in Russia. But if you look from the side, that tool looks very different, and the worker seems to be masturbating for the motherland. According to Brandt Corstius, this could easily have given the sculptor 10 years of Gulag. In short, a dick joke is rarely just a dick joke.